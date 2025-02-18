The South Korean Embassy in Mexico has called for justice after a 13-year-old girl was seriously injured in an alleged bullying incident over her love for K-Pop. | Getty Images

Fátima Maite, reportedly fell from the third floor of her school building in Mexico City on February 13. Conflicting reports suggest she was either pushed by bullies or coerced into jumping.

Fátima’s father claimed that his daughter had repeatedly reported bullying to the school, but her complaints were ignored. He held the school accountable for failing to take action, which he believes led to the violent escalation. He also alleged that his daughter was thrown off the building, claiming that at least three individuals were involved in the attack.

The Mexican police have launched an investigation into the incident and confirmed that the case has been officially registered as school violence.

The South Korean Embassy in Mexico joined the online outcry over the incident, condemning violence against Fátima and calling for justice. In a statement on social media, the embassy said: “We join in the rejection of the aggression, harassment, and #Bullying that the girl Fátima suffered at school due to her preferences for #KPop #Hallyu #KoreanCulture.”

Tagging Mexican authorities, including the Secretariat of Public Education (@SEP_mx) and the Iztapalapa Borough (@Alc_Iztapalapa), the embassy urged action, saying: “We condemn any physical, verbal, psychological, or cyber aggression that young people suffer because of their passion for #Corea. We urge the relevant authorities to pay attention to any act of harassment in schools or in any community.”

The embassy also highlighted that K-Pop culture promotes diversity, inclusion, and healthy entertainment, saying that no one should be targeted for their interests.

The case has sparked widespread outrage among K-Pop fans, who have launched the #JusticeForFatima campaign on social media. Some fandoms have even pledged to raise funds to support Fátima’s family.