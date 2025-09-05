Sheinelle Jones has received lots of support from her fans as she returned to her role presenting the Today Show four months after her husband died of cancer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheinelle’s husband Uche Ojeh died at the age of 45 of an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma in May.

Today, 47-year-old Sheinelle, who shares three children with her late husband, returned to the NBC morning show earlier today (Friday September 5) after taking an extended leave of absence in late 2024 amid Uche’s health battle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To mark the return, a pre-recorded interview with co-host Savannah Guthrie was aired on the show. It was the first time Sheinelle had publicly spoken out about her loss since Uche died. The pair had been married since 2007 and shared three children; 16-year-old Kayin Ojeh and twins Clara Josephine Ojeh and Uche Ojeh, aged 13.

In the interview with her colleague, Sheinelle spoke candidly about her grief. "My heart is shattered in a million pieces. The life that I've known since I was 19 is no more,” she said. “I've always wanted kids and I have three kids of my own now and they've lost their dad. And I'm their mum. It sucks."

She went on to say that she takes her pain "day to day," but added “It's horrible. It's just horrible." She also described the life she now lives as “a beautiful nightmare”.

TV host Sheinelle Jones has returned to presenting the Today Show four months after her husband Uche Ojeh died of brain cancer. Photo by Instagram/@sheinelle_o. | Instagram/@sheinelle_o

Later in the interview, Sheinelle revealed that she and her husband had been living with his cancer diagnosis for more than a year before she took a leave of absence from the Today Show. She also reassured fans that she wasn't "faking" her happiness on the show in that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought, 'I'm not faking it. My joy is real.' I was on television for almost a year with this," she shared. "I would do the show and then hop in the car and go be with him during chemo."

She asked viewers to support her as she made her return to the show too. She said: "If you see me now and you see me laughing, or you turn on the morning show and I'm laughing or having a good time, you root for me because I'm fighting for my joy."

She added: “Cancer doesn't have to steal our joy. We can get up, we can get out of bed, and we can go to work, we can go to school, we can squeeze the most out of the days that we have. And honestly, I feel like Uche's heartbeat lives on in mine. So I owe it to him to just squeeze the most I can out of this thing."

Fans have indeed given Sheinelle their support. One person wrote: “So happy to see Sheinelle Jones back on the Today Show! Her energy was missed. Especially on the 3rd hour.” A second person said: “What a beautiful woman. Inside and out. Sheinelle Jones, welcome back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A third person said: “The interview with Sheinelle Jones this morning on @TODAYshow had me in tears. what a beautiful woman.. what strong woman.. what an incredible human being.. im lifting her and her kids up in prayer.”

Following the screening of the pre-taped interview, Sheinelle joined her Today co-hosts on the sofa and, thanked them for their love and support, calling them her "oxygen" during her extremely difficult time.