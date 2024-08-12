Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

R&B singer Ella Mai has reportedly welcomed her first child with NBA star and Gold medallist Jayson Tatum.

The British hitmaker, 29, and her rumoured partner Jayson Tatum, 26, were seen posing together with family members for a photo in a video that surfaced on X. In the video Ella Mai Howell can be seen wearing a team USA bomber jacket whilst the new born snuggled into her chest.

The Boston Celtics star recently won gold at the Paris Olympics playing for the American Basketball team. The singer sparked pregnancy rumours in June after appearing to hide a baby bump whilst supporting her rumoured be after the Celtics NBA finals. Ella Mai hasn’t posted anything on her social media feed for the past six months.

Although they have never publicly confirmed their relationship the pair have been linked since 2019 after Ella Mai was spotted watching Jayson Tatum play at Madison Square Garden. The ‘couple’ were seen together for the first time at Michael Rubin’s annual white party in 2022.

Ella Mai is best known for her hit songs ‘Boo’d Up,’ ‘Trip’ and ‘Naked’ she also appeared on the 2014 series of X-Factor as part of the trio group ‘Arize’. She reportedly dated the Houston Rockets NBA star in 2018.

Jayson Tatum previously dated Toriah Lachell Mimms and shares six-year-old son Jayson Christopher Tatum Jr who they fondly call ‘Deuce Tatum’.

