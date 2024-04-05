Singer Lily Allen shares she just experienced an earthquake whilst in Brooklyn, New York
Singer Lily Allen has just revealed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she has just experienced an earthquake whilst in Brooklyn, New York. She wrote on X “Was that an Earthquake in Brooklyn? That was insane.” Fans were quick to share their thoughts on Lily Allen’s comment on X. One said “Felt it Queens, near JFK. We had some small ones randomly like this before. NYC born & Raised,” whilst another said: “I thought you lived in London. Will you be making a new album soon.”
Kathy Hochul, the Governor of New York State, shared on her X account that “A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit west of Manhattan and has been felt throughout New York.
“My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day.”
The New York Times reported that “A magnitude-4.8 earthquake shook buildings across the New York City region shortly after 10:20 a.m. Friday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The U.S.G.S. reported that the earthquake’s epicentre was in Lebanon, N.J., about 50 miles west of Manhattan. The shaking was reportedly felt in cities from Philadelphia to Boston.”
Singer Lily Allen recently criticised Beyoncé on her BBC Sounds podcast Miss Me? with co-host Miquita Oliver and said about her switching to country music that “I think it’s been quite calculated.” She went on to say that “I feel like when Jay-Z got up at the Grammys, that was part of this campaign. It was before the album had come out or even been announced and she was wearing the blonde wig and a cowboy hat.”
Fans on X have been quick to defend Beyoncé and criticise Lily Allen’s comments. One said: “Who is Lily Allen? Girl stay in your lane and keep Beyonce’s name out ya mouth,” whilst another said that “Lily Allen is a Brit and she’s doing country and has the nerve to bring her mouth to Texas- born Beyonce? Oh the privilege!”
