Singer Lily Allen has just revealed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she has just experienced an earthquake whilst in Brooklyn, New York. She wrote on X “Was that an Earthquake in Brooklyn? That was insane.” Fans were quick to share their thoughts on Lily Allen’s comment on X. One said “Felt it Queens, near JFK. We had some small ones randomly like this before. NYC born & Raised,” whilst another said: “I thought you lived in London. Will you be making a new album soon.”

Kathy Hochul, the Governor of New York State, shared on her X account that “A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit west of Manhattan and has been felt throughout New York.

“My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day.”

The New York Times reported that “A magnitude-4.8 earthquake shook buildings across the New York City region shortly after 10:20 a.m. Friday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The U.S.G.S. reported that the earthquake’s epicentre was in Lebanon, N.J., about 50 miles west of Manhattan. The shaking was reportedly felt in cities from Philadelphia to Boston.”

