Singer Selena Gomez marries music producer Benny Blanco in Santa Barbara

It’s the celebrity wedding of the moment as Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tie the knot - celebrity friends rush to wish their congratulations.

Singer Selena Gomez has married music producer Benny Blanco in Santa Barbara. The star announced the news in an Instagram post which included a number of pictures from the ceremony and the caption '9.27.25'.

The US couple tied the knot after a nine-month engagement, with Blanco, 37, commenting on his bride's picture saying, “My wife in real life”.

It was reported around 170 guests attended Saturday's ceremony, including Only Murders In The Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

According to Vogue, 33-year-old Gomez wore a custom halter-neck satin gown, while Blanco was dressed in a tuxedo and bow-tie - with both outfits designed by Ralph Lauren.

Celebrities flocked to the comment on Gomez’s Instagram post, even the groom himself. Blanco wrote: "My wife in real life" while friends including Gordon Ramsey, Camila Cabello and Amy Schumer left their congratulations.

Ramsey said, "So happy for the both of you. Congrats !Gx" with Cabello adding, "Love looks good on you” and Schumer wrining simply, "Breathtaking" with a heart eyes emoji. The Only Murders in the Building Instagram account also commented, "Our Mabel is MARRIED." With a heart emoji.

Gomez and Blanco collaborated on the album I Said I Love You First, which was released in March and explores the couple’s own love story. They previously released the 2015 hit Same Old Love and the 2019 track I Can’t Get Enough featuring Tainy and J Balvin.

Gomez began her music career in the 2000s and has had five UK top 10 singles and two UK top 10 singles. She recently starred in Emilia Perez as Jessica Del Monte. Blanco released his only solo studio album Friends Keep Secrets in 2018, and has produced records for the likes of Katy Perry, Britney Spears and Kesha.