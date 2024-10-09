Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An erotic OnlyFans star's death after a rap star's party aboard a luxury private yacht in Miami has left her six-year-old son stranded with the nanny and her parents worried that he might end up in an orphanage.

The death of glamorous Adriana Vieira's is being investigated by police in Florida after her body was discovered in the marina on 22nd September, a day after she had attended a party aboard the VIP cruiser hosted by rapper Rick Ross.

She was last seen when she went swimming in the harbour the night before her body was discovered and an autopsy has since revealed the cause of death was drowning.

She leaves behind a six-year-old son who often featured in social media posts enjoying a life of luxury with her mother Antonia de Lourdes Vieira fearing he might end up in an orphanage as he is currently alone apart from the family nanny.

She said they are desperate to bring the little boy back to Brazil, as he is not allowed to stay long-term with the nanny, and they have been unable to get to the United States to collect him.

Adriana, from Sao Paulo, reportedly arrived in Florida with her husband two years ago, and they posted photos of their lavish lifestyle on social media.

Adriana Vieira and her six-year-old son Don, pose in undated photo.

The husband, named as Roberto Tesario, returned to Brazil soon after leaving Adriana, 31, to raise their child alone. She said that the boy's father was also working on how to get to the US to collect the child and had already filled in the paperwork to get a copy of the death certificate and move the process along.

The dead woman's mother added: "As well as worrying about my grandson, I also don't know how I can get my daughter's body home. She left here alive and beautiful; now all I have come back to me is the body."

The dead woman, known to social media followers as LadyRichForever, had more than 500,000 followers on Instagram and regularly posted adult content on the porn platform OnlyFans.

She is understood to have worked as a dancer and model in the USA. In her OnlyFans profile, Adriana tells subscribers: "Random free hot videos and pics and messages when you least expect them. Let me spoil you, baby."

Story:Newsflash