Actor Drake Hogestyn who was best known for playing the part of John Black in US show Days of Our Lives passed away at the age of 71.

In September 2024 it was announced by Drake Hogestyn’s family that he had died at the age of 71. His family announced the news on the ‘Day of Our Lives’ Instagram and said: “It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn. He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination.”

“After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones. He was the most amazing husband, father, papa and actor. He loved performing for the ‘Days’ audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew, and production team in the business.

“We love him and we will miss him all the Days of our Lives.”

Drake Hogestyn played the part of John Black in more than 4200 episodes of the soap Days of Our Lives. Before becoming an actor, he was set for a career in baseball and had signed up for the New York Yankees but he had to give it up due to injury.

Drake Hogestyn’s former co-star Alison Sweeney, who played Sami Brady, paid tribute to him and said: “Drake was an incredible man. He was funny, generous and thoughtful. He cared about every single scene, every person. He loved Days, the fans, and shared that passion with everyone on set," she said.

"My heart breaks for his family, they meant everything to him. He was such a huge part of my life at Days. I will miss him terribly and treasure every story, every joke and every hug."

What was Drake Hogestyn’s cause of death

According to documents obtained by TMZ, “ the L.A. Medical Examiner's report states pancreatic cancer was the immediate cause of his death. Other significant conditions contributing to his death, but not directly causing it, included vomiting, dehydration, and whole-body toxicity.

“The report also reveals that Drake was cremated at the Rose Family Funeral Home in Simi Valley.”