Actor Felipe Selau’s footballer sister Priscilla Selau confirmed the news of his passing.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Soap star Felipe Selau, who was 31, has been found dead at his home in São Paulo, Brazil. His death was confirmed by his sister Priscilla Selau, a footballer for Cruzeiro women's team.

CNN Brasil reported that “On Monday (13), she (Priscilla) says she asked the receptionist to go to Felipe's apartment to see if he was home and the employee reported that someone answered, despite not opening the door. With the confirmation, the athlete said she was relieved, thinking that everything was fine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Priscialla went on to say that "Today, when we woke up, we still had no answer. We called a locksmith again and when he came in, he couldn't push the door because my brother was lying on the doorstep . They called the fire department, the police and when they came in, my brother was already dead.”

Tributes paid after soap star Felipe Selau was found dead at 31 at his apartment. Photo:felipe.ceu/Instagram | Photo:felipe.ceu/Instagram

Felipe Selau was best known for starring as Paulo Tiago in the soap opera Malhação, he reportedly began his career as a model and dropped out of university where he was studying medicine. Felipe was also involved in the selection process for MasterChef Brasil.

Felipe Selau also worked as an operations manager for a resort chain, and his last role before his death was as the executive producer of the accessories brand Chilli Beans. Funerária Largo shared details of Felipe’s funeral on Instagram.

The post read: “(celebration time at 17:30) It is with regret that we announce the passing of Felipe Back Selau. The wake will be at 4:30pm, the celebration at 5:30pm followed by the burial. To family and friends, our condolences.” In response to the post, one person wrote: “My feelings !!! What just happened? So young 😔.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another person wrote: “My condolences to family and friends.” Tributes have been paid to Felipe on his Instagram page and one fan wrote: “My condolences, may God comfort the hearts of all family and friends.. Rest in peace... 🥺🙏🏻.”

Another fan wrote: “May he find peace 🤍.”