TV star and model Pamela Genini has been found dead in her apartment.

TV star and model Pamela Genini, 29, has been found dead in her apartment in Milan after she was allegedly stabbed to death by her partner. According to the publication Il Fatto Quotidiano, “When officers arrived, 29-year-old Pamela Genini, born in the province of Bergamo, was in critical condition, while Gianluca Soncin, 52, originally from Biella, continued to stab her until she died.

“Then, before officers could subdue him, he attempted to commit suicide by stabbing her twice in the throat. He is in serious condition, but his life is not in danger. “

Along with influencer and TV personality Elisa Bartolotti, Pamela Genini was behind the beachwear line EP SheLux. According to the bio on their website, “EP SheLux is a Made in Italy brand born from the idea of ​​two very creative friends with a passion for fashion and the sea.

“Elisa Bartolotti, a prominent influencer and trend-setting television personality, began her career in beauty pageants as a bikini model, which prompted her to create a beachwear line with her best friend Pamela Genini, a model and young entrepreneur who enjoys challenging herself by thinking outside the box.”

Tributes have been paid to Pamela on Instagram and one fan wrote: “What a beautiful girl, what a tragedy!! Poor family...❤️,” whilst another said: “😢😢💔💔The end of the world 😭😭.”

Marcella Cannariato took to Instagram and wrote: “Another femicide: Pamela Genini

“Pamela Genini, 29, was brutally stabbed to death in Milan by her ex-partner, Gianluca Soncin, 52.

A relationship made of violence and fear, ended in blood yesterday, October 14.

“A death that could have been avoided. Pamela had called for help. She said she wanted to leave him. He had shown his fear. But his voice has gone unheard. Pamela's is the seventeenth victim of femicide in Italy in 2025. And the year is not over yet.

“Sorrow for Pamela mixed with anger. A deep anger, born from a script that repeats itself with intolerable regularity: men who refuse to accept a 'no' and turn rejection into death.

“How many more times will we have to read these news before we understand that these are not isolated cases, but a culture of possession, domination and silence?

“For years I've been working to support women, to give them tools, networks, and a voice. But until we change the system, until we make the prevention protocols really effective, until the fear of a woman is treated as an exaggeration, we will continue to cry.

“And I'm done with it. Pamela, your name will stay with us. In the memory. But also in action.”