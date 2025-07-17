TV star Sophia Hutchins' funeral will take place next week and is likely to be a star-studded affair after her tragic death.

The I Am Cait star - who was also the manager of her close friend Caitlyn Jenner - passed away earlier this month at the age of 29 after being involved in a tragic all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash, and according to a death certificate obtained by People magazine, Sophia will be laid to rest at Holy ross Catholic Cemetery in Los Angeles on 24 July.

However, a cause of death for Sophia has been deferred and the investigation is ongoing.

It was recently reported that Caitlyn has been supporting Sophia's mother, Amy, in the wake of her friend's passing and has offered her a place to stay while dealing with the arrangements around her death and funeral.

TMZ reported the pair are said to be "leaning on each other for support" following Sophia's passing.

Sophia is believed to have collided with a car while riding an ATV on a road close to Caitlyn's property in Malibu, California on 2 July. It is said she was pronounced dead at the scene, and no one else is believed to have been injured in the accident.

Caitlyn is yet to publicly comment on the tragedy, and it is not known whether was at home at the time of the accident. Earlier this month, Caitlyn was said to be "numb with shock" over Sophia's passing.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Caitlyn is numb with shock. She is absolutely devastated and can't believe what's happened. Sophia was a big part of her life."

Sophia took over managing Caitlyn's career in 2017 following the reality star's divorce from Kris Jenner. She appeared in her reality show I am Cait and even lived with the star at her Malibu home. Sophia explained the career move in an interview with the New York Times in 2019, insisting she just wanted to protect her friend at a vulnerable time in her life.

She told the publication: "I saw nobody was managing her, and there were all these people taking massive advantage. And I was saying: 'Caitlyn, if I don’t step in here and start managing you, you’re going to go broke'. Caitlyn is a parent to me. I have said that a million times. It is a parental, familial relationship."