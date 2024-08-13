Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Renowned opera singer Steve Davislim has died at the age of 57 after a ‘prolonged illness’, though the exact cause of death has not been disclosed.

His management confirmed his death in a statement as they paid tribute to the tenor soloist. The statement, posted on classical music news site, Slipped Disc, said: "It is with great sadness that we mark the passing of our dear friend and great artist Steve Davislim.

"Steve was a man of great humanity and keen intellect who possessed a voice of rare beauty and facility. One of Australia’s most successful international artists, Steve was heard around the globe on the stages of the world’s most prestigious opera houses and with the world’s leading orchestras and conductors for over three decades."

It continued: "We are deeply grateful to Simone Young and the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, to Richard Mills and Elizabeth Hill-Cooper and Victorian Opera, to Allanah Dopson and the Tasmanian Chamber Music Festival, and to Stefan Cassomenos and the Port Fairy Spring Music Festival for having given us the opportunity to hear him again very recently.

“A fine artist taken from us too soon but one whose performances we treasure and whose many recordings we will continue to cherish."

Born in Malaysia in 1967 to an Irish mother and Chinese father, Steve Davislim's family moved to Australia shortly after his birth. Throughout his illustrious career, Davislim collaborated with some of Australia’s most esteemed conductors, including Simone Young and Sir Charles Mackerras. He later made Vienna his home, where he sadly passed away.

In the 1990s, Davislim was a prominent tenor at the Zurich Opera, where he gained acclaim as the tenor soloist in David Zinman’s celebrated recording of Beethoven’s 9th Symphony. His impressive recording repertoire also includes Mozart with Christian Thielemann, Bach with Sir John Eliot Gardiner, and Richard Strauss with Simone Young. His opera roles took him to prestigious stages such as the Salzburg Festival, Hamburg Opera, Berlin Staatsoper, and various venues in Vienna, including the Volksoper.

Following the announcement of his death, tributes have been pouring in online. Opera Australia said on Facebook: "We today learned the sad news that celebrated Australian tenor Steve Davislim has passed. Steve had a fantastic international career, largely in Europe's opera houses and concert halls, performing with many of the world's greatest conductors. He was also a prodigious recording artist, covering a wide range of repertoire. Our thoughts are with Steve's family, friends and colleagues."

Soprano Laura Aikin also shared her grief, writing: "The opera community has lost a truly wonderful, kind colleague."Søren Schuhmacher added: "Steve, amongst all the colleagues you were one of the nicest and most special ones… Loved you!," while Sunhae Im said: "Oh dear Steve!!! It’s so hard to believe…"