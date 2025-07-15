Steven Gerrard has become a grandfather at 45 after his daughter Lilly gave birth to her first child.

The 21-year-old shared the news on Instagram, posting a black-and-white photograph of her partner Lee Byrne carrying a baby car seat through a hospital corridor.

She captioned the touching image: "@leebyrne8 2 becomes 3" followed by a pink heart and baby emoji. The post marks the first public confirmation that the couple's baby has arrived.

Another photo shared to her Instagram stories showed a soft pink and white floral display with candles, a teddy bear and a large sign reading "Welcome to the world baby", surrounded by heart-shaped balloons.

Lilly, who is the eldest daughter of the former Liverpool FC captain and current football manager, first announced her pregnancy in January with the caption: “Our little secret. The best news, mini us is on the way.”

Since then, the influencer, who has over 100,000 followers, kept fans updated with regular posts, including one just a week before giving birth, showing off her baby bump and writing “Almost there.”

Who is Lee Byrne?

The baby’s father, Lee Byrne, is the son of Liam Byrne, a known associate of the Kinahan cartel who was released earlier this year under house arrest following his conviction for a weapons plot. Lee himself has no criminal connections and has been in a relationship with Lilly since 2022. Despite amassing more than 39,000 followers on Instagram, he maintains a low profile - his account is private and he has not shared any public posts.

Despite the controversy surrounding Lee’s family background, Gerrard and his wife Alex have shown their full support for their daughter. When Lilly first announced her pregnancy, Gerrard commented: “We can’t wait. Great news and congratulations we love you.”

The couple, who married in 2007, share four children: Lilly, 21, Lexie, 18, Lourdes, 13, and Lio, 7. Alex also shared her excitement online following the birth, writing: “Can’t wait,” while Lilly’s sister Lexie added, “Can’t wait to be an auntie.”