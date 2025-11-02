Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown reportedly filed a harassment and bullying claim against her co-star David Harbour before filming began on the final series of the show.

Both Brown and Harbour are set to return for the fifth and final season of the hit sci-fi show, with the first few episodes set to hit screens later this month. Brown became a star after portraying Eleven on the show, with Harbour playing police chief Jim Hopper, who takes her under his wing.

The Mail on Sunday has now reported that the cosy father-daughter on-screen relationship beloved by fans is not matching up with the situation behind-the-scenes. The newspaper reports that before filing began on the final series, Harbour allegedly faced an internal enquiry after Brown, 21, is said to have filed a complaint about his behaviour towards her.

A source said: “Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season. There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months.”

The alleged accusations were relating to bullying and harassment and did not involve allegations of sexual impropriety.

It comes as Harbour came under fire from ex-wife Lily Allen, who detailed the breakdown of their marriage in her newly-released album West End Girl. In various songs on the album, Allen accused her ex of cheating on her with a number of women and questioned whether Harbour was a “sex addict”.

The couple were married between 2020 and 2025. Despite the scathing album only just being released, Allen has since said that she is in a different headspace to where she was when she wrote the album, adding: “At the time, I was really trying to process things and that’s great in terms of the album, but I don’t feel confused or angry now. I don’t need revenge.”

Stranger Thing returns for its final season on November 27. The second installment of season five will land on Netflix on December 26 before the finale episode is released on January 1.