Netflix has released the full trailer for the highly-anticipated conclusion to sci-fi juggernaut Stranger Things.

In the new epic trailer, fans can see characters such as Will, Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Hopper, Joyce and many others as they hurtle towards the final showdown of the hit sci-fi series.

Speaking about what lies in store, show co-creator Ross Duffer said: “I think what's unique about this season is that it starts a little bit in chaos because our heroes ultimately lost at the end of Season 4. We usually set up their normal life and how they’re going about school, and then we introduce the supernatural element. But in this case, this season is sprinting from the start.”

The trailer shows Hawkins in lockdown, after the conclusion of season 4 saw the Indiana town being invaded by the Upside Down while out heroes looked on in despair. The group still only have one goal in mind - they must find and kill Vecna.

The official synopsis for the fifth and final season reads: “The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown.

“Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread.

“The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”

When will Stranger Things season 5 be released?

Stranger Things season five is set to be released in three installments. The first volume of episode (including episode 1-4) will be released in November, while episodes 5-7 will hit screens in December. The final ever episode of the show will be released on New Years Day.

For UK-based viewers the dates and timings of release can be found below:

Episode 1 to 4 - November 27th at 1am GMT

Episode 5 to 7 - December 26th at 1am GMT

Episode 8 (final episode) - January 1st, 2026 at 1am GMT

All episodes will be released on Netflix, and can be watched by subscribers to the streaming service. You can catch up on all previous seasons right now on Netflix.