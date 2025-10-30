Selling Sunset has just returns for its ninth season and the reunion is right around the corner.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The real estate agents of the Oppenheim Group are back on our screens showcasing flashy multi-million dollar homes in LA in equally flashy outfits.

Now in its ninth season, there has been no shortage of drama to keep the Selling Sunset machine going, with fans shocked at some of the major moments from this latest installment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From feuding friends to office fallouts, the Netflix favourite has delivered the good once again. But while fans take in the latest goings on at the O Group, there is more to come as the reunion hits screens in a matter of days.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Selling Sunset season 9 reunion.

Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause in season nine of Selling Sunset | Netflix

When is the Selling Sunset reunion?

The reunion will be released on Netflix on Wednesday, November 5. This is exactly one week after season nine dropped on the streaming service, meaning that fans have a few days to binge the reality series before tuning into the reunion episode.

Queer Eye’s Tan France will host the reunion. Cast members such as Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Mary Bonnet, Chelsea Lazkani, Bre Tiesi, Amanza Smith, and Nicole Young are set to come face-to-face to discuss the biggest dramas of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What to expect from Selling Sunset season 9 reunion

*Warning - major spoilers for Selling Sunset season 9 ahead!*

Nicole's shocking comments at a group dinner in episode two of Selling Sunset season nine are set to be a point of discussion at the reunion. | Netflix

In the preview for the reunion, there are plenty of clashes set to play out including between Chrishell and Nicole, the latter of whom was fired throughout the series for shocking comments made about Chrishell’s parents in the midst of a bitter showdown.

There is also set to be a major update for fans after the breakdown of Chrishell and Emma’s friendship. The normally-close pair can be seen in the trailer, which plays at the end of the season, throwing barbs at each other.

We spotted a bit of tension between the two during the series after Chrishell vocally disapproved of Emma’s boyfriend Blake, who she was considered getting engaged to. The drama continued off-screen as Chrishell, whose partner is non-binary, labeled Blake “MAGA” and accused him of using a racial slur and telling her that “pronouns are dumb”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We also saw Mary clash with Chelsea during the season. Chelsea sent flowers to Mary after her devastating robbery, but Mary felt that her gift, which was delivered on screen, was a grab at attention for the feuding pair.