You can get a personal video message from many of the Love is Blind season 9 cast members.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since finding fame after taking part in Love is Blind season 9 many of the cast members have signed up to video website Cameo.

The site allows people to pay for personal videos from a variety of celebrities, reality stars, musicians, actors, influencers and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The types of videos which are available range from classic ‘happy birthday’ and ‘congratulations’ messages, to more personal advice clips. Some famous faces will also answer questions in their videos.

Most deliver their videos within around 24 hours of them being booked and paid for, and videos can last for just one minute or many minutes, depending on what is requested and what is paid for.

The cast members who currently have profiles on Cameo are Joe, Patrick, Ali, Kalybriah, Edmond, Jordan, Megan, Annie and Nick. Their co-stars, including Madison, Kacie, Anton, Anna and Kait, have so far chosen not to sign up to the site.

Members of the Love is Blind season 9 cast. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

So, how much will it cost if you want to get a personalised message from of the stars? The answer depends on who you want a message from, with prices ranging from £8 to £38 - and you may be surprised to know who is the cheapest and who is the most expensive. It’s also a former couple who are at opposite ends of the scale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edmond is the one who charges the most for his videos, and he has several five-star reviews on the site. One person wrote: “10/10 works. Sister was instantly nicer after receiving Edmund’s advice. Highly recommend!!”

The star lists that he will offer videos for birthdays, to roast someone, to offer advice, to send a pep talk, or answer a question - and his average video length is two minutes and 20 seconds.

His former fiancée Kalybriah is only charging £8 for her videos, although she also offers videos for the same puproses as her ex - and her videos are actually longer at an average of three minutes and 13 seconds.

The cheap price, however, is down to the fact that she has offered fans a 50% discount for spooky season. This means that her videos are actually normally £15. It’s not clear exactly how long the discount will be valid for, but of course we know that Halloween is on Friday (October 31), so if you are keen on having a message from Kalybriah we suggest you request one soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The star has also received some five star reviews. One person wrote: “Easiest 5 stars ever, fast delivery and such kind and thoughtful advice. We love you and are cheering you on in all you do.” Another wrote: “That video was everything real, grounded, and full of truth. You spoke from experience, not ego. I felt that heavy.”

Other cast members who are offering a seasonal discount are Joe and Annie, who have both taken 17% off their clips and is now charging £19 instead of £23. Patrick has also slashed his price by 37%, down to £19 from £30. Meanwhile, Megan, Jordan, Nick and Ali are all charging £30 for their videos.

Check out all the Love is Blind cast members on Cameo now to order your video.

* Watch Love is Blind season 9 on Netflix now.