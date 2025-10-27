The Love is Blind season 9 reunion, which ‘looks better than the actual show’ is airing on Netflix this week.

The latest season of Love is Blind has been a season of firsts. Most noteably, it’s the first time nobody has got married once they made it to the altar.

But, it’s also been the first time that many members of the cast have given away the ending of their journeys prior to the show ending by giving some pretty explosive podcast interviews. . . particularly when Madison claimed that Joe’s comments about her body left her with an eating disorder.

Then there was arguably the most shocking break-up in the show’s five year history when Kacie left Patrick just hours after getting engaged. And also the the most last minute change of heart when Megan decided to emd her engagement to Jordan a day or two before their wedding day.

The season came to an end last week, but the reunion episode will air this week - and that will give what promises to be a very juicy insight into what the cast have been up to since the show finished filming. The main question that everyone really wants the answer to is ‘has Sparkle Megan had a baby?’ after a teaser trailer which aired after the wedding episode seemed to hint she has become a mum.

A full length trailer for the reunion has now dropped on the Love is Blind official Instagram account. In it, host Nick Lachey promised that the reunion will have viewers “jaws on the floor”.

Host Vanessa Lachey reacting in shock at the Love is Blind season 9 reunion. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

As always, the trailer cuts up various clips without giving full information, but there’s a number of things we can tell. Kacie announces that she has bought her engagement ring with her and Patrick asks her if she thinks he should have it back, so it seems the two of them will finally hash that out.

Nick Lachey asks someone if they really feel like they were being manipulated. It seems like this question may have been directed at Kalybriah the clip then cuts to her saying “a lot of it happened off camera”, although it is of course unclear exactly what she is referring to. Edmond then emphatically says “no” - prompting his former wife-to-be to seemingly pull something out which she had stored inside the top of her dress - reminiscent of Madison pulling out printed text messages between her and her former partner Alex during the season 8 reunion.

Anton declares “she just wanted 15 minutes of fame”, perhaps referring to his ex-fiancée Ali, though of course we can’t be sure. Kacie also looks uncomfortable when host Vanessa Lachey asks her if there was anyone else from the pod sqaud she dated post-show - and we do all of course now know that she dated Madison’s ex Joe for a while, thanks to a podcast interview his current girlfriend Averee gave.

Vanessa also asks Jordan what he thinks was the real reason Megan ended things with her, to which he appears to respond “she’s here, why don’t we ask her”. This is seemingly when she then says she has a “little bit of a surprise”. So could it be that the information she has to share is not at all to do with welcoming a baby, but something connected to Jordan?

Fans have reacted with joy at the trailer. One person commented: “The season was awful, but the reunion will be on fire.” Another said “The reunion looks better than the actual show.” A third said: “This might be more entertaining than the entire season.”

*The Love is Blind season 9 reunion will air on the evening of Wednesday October 29 in the US and in the early hours of Thursday October 30 in the UK.