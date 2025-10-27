Love is Blind UK’s Ollie Sutherland has married Love is Blind US’s Amber Desiree ‘AD’ Smith.

The pair, who actually met Netflix dating show Perfect Match, announced they have have tied the knot over the weekend.

In a joint Instagram upload, the pair posted several professional photos from their big day including photos of them with their hands on AD’s baby bump. The caption simply read “The Sutherlands”, alongside a white heart emoji.

The pair got married in AD’s hometown of Los Angeles in California. One of their wedding photos captured them walking down Santa Monica Boulevard, while another showed them enjoying some fries at McDonald’s after their ceremony.

The couple have spoken about AD moving to Ollie’s home of London, but as she is currently in her third trimester of pregnancy she will be unable to fly so that would explain why they have decided to get hitched in America.

The pair met last year when they both signed up to take part in season three of Netflix’s Perfect Match, which sees participants from shows from across the streamer’s universe move in to a villa in Mexico and take part in various challenges in an attempt to find the one.

Love Is Blind UK series 1 contestant Ollie Sutherland has married Love Is Blind US season 6 contestant Amber 'AD' Smith. Photos by Netflix. | Netflix

The show did not air until August, but had been filmed in summer 2024. Viewers already knew the pair were an item by the time the show was broadcast, however, as they attended the Love is Blind season 8 reunion - which premired in March - to reveal their engagement.

Two months later, in May, they thrilled fans by announcing they are expecting a baby. They have since revealed that their child is a girl who will be born later this year.

Fellow Love is Blind alum, fans, friends and family rushed to the comments section of their marriage post to offer their congratulations. Benaiah Grunewald Brydie, who starred with Ollie on Love is Blind UK series 1 wrote: “ Maaaaattteee!!!!! Huge congratulations!!! I’m not gonna pretend I didn’t know. You two are absolute (fire emoji) Power couple!!!! Got lots of love for the 3 of you.” His wife, Nicole, who he met and married on the show, said: “Awwww congratulations guys.”

Freddie Powell, who appeared on Love is Blind UK and also Perfect Match, wrote: “Congratulations guys!! and I saw it all blossom.” Another Perfect Match star, Sandy Gallagher, declared theirs to be her “favourite love story”.

One fan said: It’s crazy how we don’t know people in real life but somehow we smile at their happiness/love. My heart smiled through these photos. Congratulations guys sending you all the best of wishes and a forever loving marriage.” Another person said they’d never been so happy for two strangers.

One fan even called for the newly married couple to have their own reality show. “ Okay, now we need a show, ‘Life with the Sutherlands’,” they said.

AD appeared on season 6 of LIB US. She got engaged to Clay Gravesande, but the pair broke up after he said ‘I don’t’ at the altar after she said ‘yes’ to him. He wanted to go back to dating after their wedding day, but she refused.

Ollie, meanwhile, got engaged to Demi Brown but on their wedding day she said ‘I do not, for now’. At that point, they seemed to want to continue their relationship despite not getting married, but at the reunion they confirmed they were just friends.

* Love is Blind US seasons one to nine are available to watch on Netflix, along with Love is Blind UK series one and two.