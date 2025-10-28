Love is Blind star Sparkle Megan wore a dress to the reunion costing almost £1K, but a co-star wore a dress worth almost £2K.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Love is Blind season 9 reunion is almost here, and viewers are eagerly awaiting all the post-wedding drama after a show first in which nobody got married on the wedding day.

Judging by a very explosive reunion episode trailer, in which host Nick Lachey said that people’s jaws would be “on the floor”, it looks like lots of shade is going to the thrown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anton acusses someone, possibly his former wife-to-be Ali, of just wanting “her 15 minutes of fame”, Patrick asks his ex-fiancée (of about five minutes) Kacie for her engagement ring back, and it looks like Kalybriah pulls some damning receipts out of the top of her dress during a dispute with her almost-husband Edmond.

The biggest question everyone wants the answer to is “has Sparkle Megan had a baby?” as the trailer seems to suggest she has a secret to share. As the air date of the reunion gets closer, the cast have shared photos of their outfits for the occasion.

Megan not only shared a photo of her outfit - a green figure huggling floor length gown with gemstones and also ruching down the middle - but she also shared where to buy the dress from, meaning viewers can copy her look.

Love is Blind season 9 star Megan, known as Sparkle Megan, at the reunion. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

The Marsann Dress by a brand called Retrofete is available to buy on the Revolve website right now. It’s no longer available to buy in the same green colour that Megan wears as she said she bought it a “while ago”, but it is now available to buy in a pale pink colour. It costs almost £1K, $945 to be precise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Considering that Megan spoke multiple times on the show about how well-off she is, the high price tag on her dress is not surprising. Her net worth is rumoured to be more than $1,000,000.

A lot of her wealth came from her very successful career in the oil and gas industry, with her website stating: “Megan built a successful career in the oil and gas industry – an experience that gave her business acumen.” The entrepreneur now works in the wellness sector to “create brands and experiences that empower others to live healthier, more balanced lives”.

But, what may shock fans is the fact that Megan’s dress is not actually the most expensive dress worn by a member of this season’s cast. Kait, who viewers will remember almost got engaged to Nick - before he found out she wasn’t religious and switched his affections to Annie instead - has taken to Instagram to share her reunion look.

Her dress cost almost £2,000. It’s a floor length light blue haltnerneck gown which has been handpainted with flowers by Ema Savahl Couture. It’s called English Garden Halter Gown and it costs £1,895, and it’s also available in blush pink, white and black.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’d like a little piece of Love is Blind but you don’t have a budget that stretches quite as far as either of these dresses, you can buy one of the famous golden goblets.

*The Love is Blind season 9 reunion will air on the evening of Wednesday October 29 in the US and in the early hours of Thursday October 30 in the UK.