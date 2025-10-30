It turns out Kacie and Joe aren’t the only Love is Blind season 9 cast members who have dated since leaving the pods - and she’s even being accused of being ‘all over’ someone else.

Season 9 of Love is Blind has been full of ups, downs, highs, lows and seemingly more love triangles and love squares than ever before.

But, that’s probably to be expected when only 15 men and 15 women are thrown into an environment where they can only talk to, and only date, each other.

To recap the ones we already knew about . . . In the pods, we saw Patrick was in the middle of Anna and Kacie, until Anna left, leading him to propose to Kacie - although she then ended the engagement within hours. Anna herself was actually stuck between Patrick and Blake, who then also decided to leave. That left Megan disappointed because he was one of her top three choices; she also had eyes (or should that be ears) on Jordan and Mike, eventually choosing to get engaged to Jordan.

Then there was a rather messy situation between Nick, Annie and Kait. Nick had told Kait he loved her, but then seemed to change his mind about her when he found out she wasn’t religious, deciding to propose to his Annie instead. Annie, for her part, couldn’t decide for a while between Nick and Brenden, until Nick declared his feelings for her.

Now, at the Love is Bind season 9 reunion, it has been revealed that somehow things got even more complicated between the cast once the show finished filming.

Cast members of Love is Blind season 9 at the reunion. Pictured back are Nick (left) and Anton, and front left to right are Kalybriah, Madison and Megan. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Kacie liked the look of Joe once the pod squad all met each other in person, and the two dated after he broke off his engagement to Madison. We already knew that because Joe’s current girlfriend Averee has spoken all about it on a podcast. What we didn’t know was that the pair started taking at the end of May last year, around a month after filming for the show ended, and dated for around a month and a half.

When asked by host Nick Lachey why things hadn’t worked out between them, Joe said things had just “fizzled”, while Kacie acknowledged that things “got too intense too quick” off the back of the experiment, where they had both had serious relationship with other people.

Kacie admitted she had feelings for Joe and was upset when their relationship came to an end because she really liked him. But, apparently, Joe wasn’t the only one Kacie had shown an interest in.

According to Kait, she went on a date with Brenden and she was excited about things between them - until they attended a group day out and allegedly saw Kacie and Brenden “all over each other”. This is something she has denied. “That is just so not true,” she said repeatedly. Brenden was not at the reunion so could not speak on the allegations.

Megan, who we also now know thanks to the reunion show has had a baby since filming for the show ended with a man called Paul who is not part of the Love is Blind family, decided to revisit one of her pod squad connections too.

She told host Nick, and his wife and co-host Vanessa, that she had gone out on on a couple of dates with Mike after her engagement to Jordan ended, but found that they didn’t actually have the connection in person that she thought they would. Oddly, I thought in the pods, I was certain we would have that spark, but in person that was just not there for me with him,” she said.

She also said she went out for a drink with Blake after the show ended, but that was so that they could speak and bring closure to what happened between them as Blake had left the pods without saying goodbye rather than a date. This was something Megan said he “fomally apologised for”, and then a short time later she met Paul. Mike and Blake were also not present so could not comment.

*Love is Blind season 9 is available to watch on Netflix now, including the reunion.