Love is Blind’s Sparkle Megan is now a mum, and the identity of her baby daddy has been revealed.

At the Love is Blind reunion, Sparkle Megan finally put the baby rumours to rest and confirmed that she is indeed now a mum.

The news that Megan now has a baby boy was a shock to the rest of the cast - apart from her ex-fiancé Jordan and apparent pod squad bestie Kacie.

She explained that filming for the show had ended in April last year, and then she met the father of her child, Paul, in July after being introduced by mutual friends in July.

Paul was revealed to be there, and was shown to be supporting his partner from the audience. He waved when the camera was put on him, but he did not speak.

Megan then explained that the pair found out they were expecting three months into their relationship, meaning she must have fallen pregnant in around October and therefore likely gave birth in June. "We had our ups and downs. I'm not going to say it was perfect. But Paul has been amazing, and we're very happy,” she said.

Love is Blind's Sparkle Megan with her partner Paul and their newborn baby son Brooks. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

She went on to call her newborn son, who she said is called Brooks, "my whole world”. She added: "I now know more than ever I was meant on this earth to be a mum. He's amazing and our family is very happy."

Paul is the man who was photographed going in and out of Megan’s house by the US Sun earlier this month. He was carrying a baby, who we now know to be Brooks, which was part of what sparked the baby rumours.

So, who is Paul? According to Swoon.com, his full name is Paul Wegman and he is the Chief Executive Officer of NOVA Automation, an industrial automation company that specialises in large-scale packaging.

According to his LinkedIn page, Paul got his undergraduate degree at the University of Maryland Global Campus and got his Master’s in Business Administration at the Texas McCombs School of Business. He is from St. Louis, Missouri, and also previously served in the U.S. Air Force.

Images of Megan during her pregnancy, and also photos of herself, Brooks and Paul were shown during the reunion show.

The star revealed she had managed to keep her pregnancy a secret by having no phones allowed at key moments such as her baby shower. She said that she had chosen not to share her news until the reunion because she wanted to enjoy being a mum in private and keep Brooks out of the spotlight.

*Love is Blind season 9 is available to watch on Netflix now, including the reunion.