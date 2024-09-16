Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Gorka Márquez. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing pro Gorka Marquez has broken down in tears as he discusses being on the reality show.

The 34-year-old professional dancer appeared on the 2024 premiere of the BBC show last on Saturday night, (September 14), alongside his new celebrity partner, Doctor Punam Krishan - and the pair seemed very excited.

GP Dr. Punam, who appears on BBC breakfast show Morning Live and BBC Radio Scotland as medical expert, told viewers that she was pleased to have Marquez as a partner. She said: "I’m absolutely buzzing. I feel honoured, because you’ve got so many years of experience. I can’t wait to take you up north to bonnie Scotland." Marquez showed equal enthusiasm for his 41-year-old celeb partner, who was born in the city of Glasgow. He replied: "I can’t wait. I love Glasgow and I love haggis."

But then, less than 24 hours later, on Sunday (September 15), Marquez shared a candid photo to him Instagram page of him crying. In the caption, he admitted that he feels guilty about leaving his family - his fiancee Gemma Atkinson and their two children - so that he can compete in the series.

The photo was accompanied by a written caption which said: "Sometimes I feel like in here we all share happy things, or things that can make others go Wow look at him/her...how amazing. Maybe scared to show the other side of us, more vulnerable, but that is still us. So...here is me, having a moment of those that sometimes we hide or keep for our selves, especially being a man."

He went on to reveal that he has mixed emotions he has as a new season of Strictly kicks off. "I feel like today should be one of those days where everyone might think is all happiness, joy, excitement, for all what is about to start with Strictly...And YES it is. But at the same time I get a feeling of sadness, guilt, for going away for what ever long it is. A feeling of letting them down for not being there, a sense of failure to them..."

How long Marquez will be away will depend on how far he gets in the competition, but the show will run for a total of 13 weeks so if the star makes it all the way to the final he will be away until mid-November.

The dad-of-two went on to clarify that his family is excited to watch him dance and supports his dance career, but said that it is still is difficult to spend long periods of time away from them.

He received lots of praise from his fans for his honest post, and many of his Strictly co-stars also commented to let him know they share his feelings. Dianne Buswell wrote: "Gorks sending you love and I can’t imagine how hard leaving your babies must be! But they love their daddy so much and you're doing them proud every day." Amy Dowden wrote: "Oh Gorka, they are so proud of you and love you endlessly! You are teaching your darling children so much. They look up to their daddy! Remember that."

Dr. Punam also gave her thoughts and shared her support. She said: "I completely understand how you’re feeling. It feels hard because it is hard to leave the family. I always hate leaving home too so I totally get it but I promise my family and I will look after you as one of our own. The gorgeous people of Glasgow are beyond excited to have you here and we will do everything we can to make you feel at home. Oh and I promise to do my very best with the dancing to make this sacrifice worth it."

Marquez shares Mia, five, and son Thiago, one with his 39-year-old fiance Atkinson, who is an actress. The pair met on Strictly in 2017, when Atkinson was competing on the show. They weren’t paired together, but met backstage and formed a bond. They officially confirmed their romance in 2018 and got engaged in February 2021.