Ballerina Michaela DePrince, who appeared on the American version of Strictly Come Dancing, Dancing With the Stars, when she was just 17-years-old, and also starred in Beyonce's music video, died at the age of 29.

Michaela DePrince, who was born in Kenema in Sierra Leone, in 1995, was sent to an orphanage when she was only three years old. She lost both her parents during the country’s civil war.

After spending a year at the orphanage with her sister, Mia Mabinty DePrince, the pair were both adopted by an American couple who lived in New Jersey. Michaela was only 17 years old when she appeared on Dancing With the Stars, the American version of Strictly Come Dancing.

Thanks to her time on Dancing With the Stars, Michaela starred in Beyonce's Lemonade video in the segment called Hope. Michaela died suddenly on September 10, and at the time of writing, no cause of death had been given.

It has now been revealed that Michaela DePrince’s family has suffered a double tragedy as the ballerina and her adoptive mother have died within 24 hours of each other. According to The Telegraph, “Mrs DePrince died during “a routine procedure in preparation for a surgery on September 11”, said Jess Volinski, a spokeswoman for the DePrince family.

Double tragedy as trailblazing ballerina, Michaela DePrince and mum die within 24 hours of each other | Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for American Ballet Theatre

“What the family is going through right now is truly unimaginably painful,” she said. “Grieving two family members to die within a 24-hour period is tragic and devastating.”

Michaela DePrince’s family announced the ballerina’s death on Instagram and said: “With pain in our hearts, we share the loss of star ballerina Michaela Mabinty DePrince, whose artistry touched countless hearts and whose spirit inspired many, leaving an indelible mark on the world of ballet, and beyond. Her life was one defined by grace, purpose, and strength.”

“Her unwavering commitment to her art, her humanitarian efforts, and her courage in overcoming unimaginable challenges will forever inspire us. She stood as a beacon of hope for many, showing that no matter the obstacles, beauty and greatness can rise from the darkest of places."

Michaela DePrince had vitiligo, which the NHS describes as a “long-term condition where pale white patches develop on the skin. It's caused by the lack of melanin, which is the pigment in skin.”

Michaela used her voice for others with the condition. Her sister, Mia Mabinty DePrince said: "Whether she was leaping across the stage or getting on a plane and flying to third-world countries to provide orphans and children with dance classes, she was determined to conquer all her dreams."