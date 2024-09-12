Kristina Joksimovic, who was found dead in her home in Switzerland, was a finalist in the Miss Switzerland contest.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Warning: Story contains graphic content and photos which may be distressing.'

Former model Kristina Joksimovic, 38, was found dead in her home in Binningen, near Basel, Switzerland in February this year. According to local news outlet BZ Basel, “On February 13th of this year, a homicide occurred in Binningen. The alleged perpetrator is said to have strangled his wife and then chopped up the body.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BZ Basel also reported that “According to the report, the woman was strangled. According to the autopsy report, the body was dismembered in the laundry room with a jigsaw, knife and garden shears. Several body parts were then chopped up with a hand blender, pureed and dissolved in a chemical. His entire behaviour on February 13, 2024 suggests that the complainant was extremely violent, partly with sadistic-sociopathic traits.”

Kristina Joksimovic is a former model who was a finalist in the Miss Switzerland contest back in 2007, she went on to run a business as a catwalk coach and in the Miss Universe pageant in 2013, she mentored model Dominique Rinderknecht.

Kristina Joksimovic, who was found dead in her home in Switzerland, was a finalist in the Miss Switzerland contest. | Kristina Joksimovic/Instagram

Kristina Joksimovic’s husband was reportedly arrested the day after her body was found. Kristina Joksimovic reportedly shared two children with her husband.

Kristina Joksimovic founded her company Catwalk Coach in 2007. According to the website, Kristina “has walked the runways for famous brands and coaches international models all around the world in how to leave a lasting impression with every audience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kristina provided online coaching, 1:1 coaching and high heel workshops. In February, Christa Rigozzi, a former Miss Switzerland told 20 Minuten that “It’s terrible. I’m really shocked. I’m thinking of her two daughters. She was such a beautiful and kind-hearted woman.”

The Daily Mail reported that “Her husband, who was only named by pseudonym Thomas in local media, 41, had an appeal for release from custody rejected today (11 September) by the Federal Court in Lausanne after admitting to having killed his wife”.