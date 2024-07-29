Stunna Girl: Rapper and reality TV star suffers chest gunshot wound, remains tight-lipped on details
The rapper, who is also a reality TV star, posted several photos and videos on her Instagram account, displaying what appears to be a serious injury.
The images show a large stitched-up gash over her left breast, which Stunna Girl claims is the result of a bullet wound. The graphic nature of the posts has prompted the rapper to warn followers with weak stomachs to proceed with caution.
Alongside the images, Stunna Girl provided documentation, including what appears to be a prescription for medication to treat a "gunshot wound," to clarify the nature of her injury.
Stunna Girl explained that the bullet struck just above her left breast and exited through her underarm, describing it as a clean shot through her body. Despite sharing these details, she has remained tight-lipped about the circumstances surrounding the incident, urging her followers not to speculate or spread rumours.
She said: “It hit above my breast and went out of my underpit. Yall stop making up stories! Stop trynna go viral off me, celebrating sumn yo pssy ah aint do & scared to do & won’t ever do! We all bleed but bet mfs bled more then I did!” She also thanked those who reached out to her and sent her well-wishes.
Despite the revelation, the rapper has chosen not to disclose the location or specifics of the event that led to her injury, leaving many questions unanswered.
