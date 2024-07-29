Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stunna Girl, the rising rap star, has revealed a traumatic experience to her fans, sharing that she recently sustained a gunshot wound to her chest.

The rapper, who is also a reality TV star, posted several photos and videos on her Instagram account, displaying what appears to be a serious injury.

The images show a large stitched-up gash over her left breast, which Stunna Girl claims is the result of a bullet wound. The graphic nature of the posts has prompted the rapper to warn followers with weak stomachs to proceed with caution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alongside the images, Stunna Girl provided documentation, including what appears to be a prescription for medication to treat a "gunshot wound," to clarify the nature of her injury.

Stunna Girl, the rising rap star, has revealed a traumatic experience to her fans, sharing that she recently sustained a gunshot wound to her chest. | Getty Images

Stunna Girl explained that the bullet struck just above her left breast and exited through her underarm, describing it as a clean shot through her body. Despite sharing these details, she has remained tight-lipped about the circumstances surrounding the incident, urging her followers not to speculate or spread rumours.

She said: “It hit above my breast and went out of my underpit. Yall stop making up stories! Stop trynna go viral off me, celebrating sumn yo pssy ah aint do & scared to do & won’t ever do! We all bleed but bet mfs bled more then I did!” She also thanked those who reached out to her and sent her well-wishes.