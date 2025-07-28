The news of Junior Edwards passing was shared on Facebook by his co-star and grandson “Little” Willie Edwards.

“Little” Willie Edwards took to Facebook to announce the news of the death of his grandfather, Junior Edwards, star of History Channel’s Swamp People. Alongside a photograph of his father, Willie Edwards, and grandfather on a boat, he said: “Rest easy pawpaw….i know your [sic] probably running your hoop nets or doing something crazy inside those pearly gates…you will be extremely missed pawpaw we love you more than anything!!!”

In response to the announcement by Willie Edwards, one fan wrote: "I'm so sorry for your heartbreaking loss. Junior Edwards was a hell of a man. Not just an amazing alligator hunter and trapper but a family man who took care of his family and provided for them. I'll never forget the episode where he accidentally shot Willie or the episode where they released the otter they nursed back to health and released, yes I cried too. My prayers and sincerest condolences goes out to your family during these trying times.”

Another fan said: “I watch Swamp People every night, when I go to bed. Willie and Jr. are my favorite part of the show. My heart breaks for the Edward's family. My thoughts and prayers are with all of them, especially Theresa. ”

Swamp People first premiered on the History Channel back in 2010 and was about the lives of alligator hunters living in the swamps of Louisiana’s Atchafalaya River Basin. Junior Edwards appeared in Seasons 1 through to 6 of the TV series and after leaving in 2015, he returned for Season 12 in 2021. The finale of the show aired in April of this year, but it is expected to return next year.

Ashley Dead Eye Jones, who also appeared on Swamp People, paid tribute to Junior Edwards on Instagram and wrote: “The world lost a legend! Mr Junior Edwards passed away! Please be in prayer for the family! He was one of the greatest alligator hunters there is! He was real hardcore outdoorsman! I watched this man bring in MONSTER gators at Duffys Gas Station in Pierre Part LA. This was after a looooong day for both of us and you can tell it! Glad we took a second for a pic!”

Ronnie Adams, another co-star, wrote: “Praying for the Edward’s [sic] in this time of need!!! Rest in peace Junior!!!”

Junior Edwards ‘ grandson “Little “ Willie Edwards had alluded to his declining health in a previous Facebook post. In the post, he had said: "Well guys, those of you that don't know... my grandpa has been dealing with some health issues.”

“Little” Willie also said: “Y'all keep him in y'all's thoughts and prayers, please… We need a miracle. Get better for us, Papa. We love you!!!"

Willie Edwards, the son of Junior Edwards, took to Facebook and said: “It is with immense sadness that I annouce the passing of my father, Junior Edwards, who passed away yesterday at his home. He had been fighting a courageous battle against colon cancer for the past few months, but regrettably his health had declined.”

Willie went on to say that “We thank you sincerely and apologise for not being able to express our gratitutde to each of you personally. I will notifiy you all soon as we make funeral arrangements tomorrow.”