Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

S.W.A.T's Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon first dated back in 2008 but then split and reconnected in 2020.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Actress and model Jesiree Dizon took to Instagram and wrote: “The amount of love and support during this difficult time has been nothing short of overwhelming. Although our reality has changed, what will ALWAYS remain is the love and respect Shemar and I both have for each other.

“Til God calls our name” 😊😉

“Our commitment is not only to keep our love for each other alive and strong through the best friendship, but by also being the BEST co-parents in continuing to raise our daughter, Frankie, and Kaiden and Charli.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

S.W.A.T's Shemar Moore splits with actress and model Jesiree Dizon after five years. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

As Shemar said, breakups aren’t easy, ESPECIALLY publicly so we ask that you please continue to give us love and grace as we navigate our new reality and respect our privacy to allow us to heal.

“Shemar:

Even though our romantic journey has ended, we are still stuck together FOR LIFE so let’s kill this parenting thing…. TOGETHER ❤️❤️ you are the most amazing daddy to Frankie….

Still and will always be your best role yet.

I will always love you

“With all of me,

Jesiree ❤️”

TMZ reported that Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon had split and wrote: “Sources close to the former couple tell TMZ ... Shemar and his girlfriend split recently, but have remained cordial in the aftermath of the breakup.

“We're told the two still, and always will be, loving friends and co-parents ... as they're committed to raising their daughter, Frankie Melelina Kapule Moore, together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sources say both Shemar and Jesiree are determined to give young Frankie the happiest and healthiest life possible.”

Shemar Moore had recently spoken on The Jennifer Hudson Show about having no desire to have a second child and revealed that he wanted “to give it all to my baby girl going forward.” Jesiree has two other children Charli and Kaiden from previous relationships.