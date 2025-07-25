EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite has revealed that her eldest child, Flo, 17, is transgender.

EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite, shares Flo, 17 and Marnie, 12 with ex-husband Tom Ellis. In a moving interview on the Parenting Hell podcast, Tamzin, who played Mel Owens in BBC soap EastEnders, spoke about her eldest child Flo.

Tamzin said: I've got two kids. I did have two daughters and now I have a son and a daughter.

"That's quite easy for me to say now, but it wasn't maybe six or seven years ago."

Tamzin explained to Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe, the hosts of the podcast, that "The maddest thing is I suppose that it's not the most interesting thing about him.

"He's an incredibly funny intelligent boy, and I'm watching him grow into a wonderful human who's very talented.

"To see him thriving is just nothing but relief and joy for me really because there were some dark times."

Tamzin also said: "Every situation is completely different, every child is different and revealed that "It really is less than one per cent of the population. There's this big up in arms thing.

"It's not that common, just because…. But I'm just so happy for him."

Tamzin Outhwaite was in a relationship with Tom Childs, the actress, 53, had met Tom, 33 at a yoga class in 2017 and they split in 2024 after six years. She was married to actor Tom Ellis, the father of Flo and Marnie, but they broke up in 2014 after he allegedly cheated on her with actress Emile De Ravin while filming American series Once Upon a Time.

Tamzin spoke about Tom Childs on the podcast and said: "[He] has been around for the whole of like Flo's transitioning period, for the whole of Marnie becoming a girl that was discovering all sorts of stuff and boys, and so he is still a member of the family. We've been not together for over a year.

"The kids often say to him 'When you meet someone, or even if you have, how are you going to explain this situation to your girlfriends?'"

In November 2023, Tamzin Outhwaite’s former husband Tom Ellis revealed that he and his wife Meaghan Oppenheimer, welcomed a daughter, Dolly Ellis-Oppenheimer, via surrogate, the couple married in 2019. He said: "Our daughter Dolly Ellis-Oppenheimer was born on November 8th and within five hours of being alive, she single-handedly ended the SAG strike. We love her. Huge thank you to our amazing surrogate.

As well as being the father to Flo, Marnie and Dolly, Tom is also dad to Nora from a previous relationship.