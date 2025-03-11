Tate McRae suffered whiplash and severe neck pain after filming the music video for her latest single.

The 21-year-old Canadian pop star said she spent 11 hours dancing in heels and performing multiple hair flicks for ‘Revolving Doors’ and the intense shoot left her with blisters, bruises, and soreness.

Speaking on The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill, she admitted that dancing in heels was a completely new challenge for her. She said:"That was my first time actually really dancing in heels. I am really bad at walking in heels in general. I find it really awful, so this shoot was like 11 hours long and, let me tell you, our feet were taped up, we had blisters everywhere, we had bruises everywhere. It was a crazy day. We were destroyed by the end of it."

Tate revealed that the demanding choreography left her feeling like she had suffered a concussion."I, for sure, had whiplash the next day. I was, kinda, convinced I had concussion. I was like, ‘Oh my God, my brain, I think, just moved.’ It was a new level of soreness after a shoot."

The Greedy hitmaker has gained a reputation for her high-energy performances, seamlessly blending powerful vocals with intricate dance moves. However, she admitted that this level of performance means she doesn’t always look flawless on stage.

"I have realised it’s a blessing and a curse to be able to dance on stage because I see some videos of myself, and I’m like, ‘I did not think I looked like that!’ I am just drenched; my hair is all over the place ... I just look insane on stage, and I’ve accepted that."

Tate is currently in a relationship with rapper and singer The Kid LAROI, whose real name is Charlton Howard. The couple recently collaborated on their first duet, 'I Know Love', but she admitted that working with her boyfriend in the studio made her nervous.

"He nailed it. I was nervous to sing in front of him. Being in a studio with any artist is just freaky because you’re just like, ‘Oh, woah, this is really intimate.’ This feels crazier than any relationship thing. This is the most intimate scenario."

While their relationship is going strong, Tate confessed that she sometimes struggles to understand The Kid LAROI’s Australian accent.

"His accent sometimes I just can’t understand. He has a friend named ‘Shock’ and for a long time I was literally calling him ‘Shark’ because I thought his name was Shark and he never corrected me! I was like dude, I’ve been calling your friend ‘Shark’ for a year now, this is crazy. But yeah, I think accents are cute. I wish I had an accent."