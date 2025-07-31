Fans think that Taylor Swift may have had an easter egg cameo in Happy Gilmore 2 alongside her NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Adam Sandler returned to Netflix with a legacy sequel to the beloved 1990s flick Happy Gilmore, with the second installment hitting the streaming service last week.

The new film is stacked with celebrity cameos with everyone from rapper Eminem, to golfing stars like Rory McIlroy making appearances throughout. NFL star Travis Kelce is just one of those celebrities who pop up throughout the film, with his inclusion leading fans to theorising that girlfriend Taylor Swift could be hiding in plain sight on screen.

Travis, 35, plays a hothead maître d’ in Happy Gilmore who fires busboy Oscar, played by singer and rapper Bad Bunny. The pair appear in a bizarre dream sequence later in the film when Oscar is asked to imagine his “happy place”.

Travis Kelce has a cameo role in the Netflix comedy film Happy Gilmore 2. | Scott Yamano/Netflix

That “happy place” involves Travis’s maître d’ character being tied up, wearing boxers and a small apron, as Oscar pours honey over his ex-boss’s chest with a bear waiting to pounce nearby.

There was no doubt that the scene of a scantily-clad Travis being pursued by a bear would’ve caught the attention of viewers. Netflix released a behind-the-scenes clip from the filming day, leading fans to spark wild theories that Taylor may be behind the bear mask.

One fan took to x (formerly Twitter) to say: “And what if i said Taylor was the bear.” Another added: “I hope it comes out one day that Taylor was in the bear suit.”

Taylor further sparked intrigue when she personally endorsed the new comedy film with a glowing review on Instagram. Following Happy Gilmore 2’s release on July 25, the Cruel Summer singer declared the flick a “must-watch”, saying: “Happy Gilmore 2 had me cackling and cheering the whole movie! An absolute must watch, 13/10, go watch it on @netflix as soon as humanly possible.”

She also added a nod to the bear scene by signing off on her Instagram review with a honeypot emoji.

Fans think Taylor Swift has a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo in Happy Gilmore 2 alongside boyfriend Travis Kelce. | Getty Images

However, despite fans hoping the famous couple have made a cameo in the film together, it seems that the theories have already been debunked. IMDB lists Brandon Alan Smith as ‘bear performer’.

Likewise, co-producer Eli Thomas shared a post on Instagram with a huge pile of of behind-the-scenes photographs, including one of Travis sat next to Brandon without the bear head on his costume. However, in a hilarious nod to Travis’s famous partner, he tagged the bear costume with Taylor’s instagram page.