She popped up everywhere on her Eras tour, she smashes through records and now 13 Taylor Swifts have been created in a unique tribute by Madame Tussauds.

As all Swifties will know, 13 is a number close to the music megastars heart and that is the exact number of waxworks going on display in the UK and abroad.

The wax doubles, which will be exhibited across four different continents, draw inspiration from Swift’s juggernaut Eras Tour, which came to an end in December 2024.

Details of the figures, each of them a nod to one of Swift’s albums, were revealed on Wednesday.

The figures will appear in the Amsterdam, Berlin, Blackpool, Budapest, Hollywood, Hong Kong, Las Vegas, London, Nashville, New York, Orlando and Sydney attractions, with a touring figure kicking off its residency in Shanghai.

Among the wax works included in the project is a figure that takes inspiration from Swift’s Wembley Stadium performances in June 2024, which saw her wear an orange Versace leotard embellished with pink and purple detailing while performing songs from her 2019 album Lover.

The replica, which will be displayed in London, is finished with matching, crystallised ombre, Christian Louboutin boots.

Blackpool’s figure is a recreation of the Ashish red-to-black, ombre, embellished playsuit that Swift wore on tour as part of her Red era and there is also a Speak Now-inspired double that wears a lilac Nicole And Felicia embellished ballgown featuring an ombre, tiered, tulle skirt.

Finished with a complementary blue to purple detailed microphone, this look, inspired by Swift’s 2010 album Speak Now, will go on display at the Madame Tussauds in Hollywood.

Taking centre stage in Las Vegas is a gold-fringed look that pays tribute to her Fearless era.

The Roberto Cavalli mini-dress, worn throughout the Eras Tour, has been recreated by the designer for this new figure and is accompanied by crystallized Christian Louboutin knee-high boots, donated by the fashion house, and a matching gold-to-black glittered microphone.

Elsewhere, Nashville’s figure takes inspiration from her Eras Tour performance in the city in a replica of Etro’s floor-length, mustard-coloured dress, which she performed in while singing songs from her 2020 album Evermore.

Over in Orlando, Swift is dressed in a black, sequined, Roberto Cavalli catsuit with red snake embellishment detail and matching boots – an outfit she wore on tour while performing songs from 2017’s Reputation.

The Swift figure in New York wears a multi-coloured tinsel jacket and midnight blue Zuhair Murad embellished playsuit with fringe detailing in a nod to her 2022 album Midnights.

Madame Tussauds said this it its “biggest figure launch to date” after it unveiled eight Lady Gaga figures in 2010 and seven Harry Styles figures in 2023.

Laura Sheard, global brand director at Madame Tussauds, said: “The phenomenal success of her record-smashing tour is the perfect moment for Madame Tussauds to immortalise (her) with 13 figures – Taylor’s lucky number – across four continents to ensure we’re reaching as many fans as possible.

“We just know they are going to love it as much as we do.

Danielle Cullen, Madame Tussauds’ senior figure stylist, said: “This is the most ambitious project in Madame Tussauds’ 250-year history which only feels right to reflect the stratospheric status of Taylor Swift.

“We’re honoured to have worked closely with fashion houses like Roberto Cavalli, Vivienne Westwood, Versace, Christian Louboutin, Alberta Ferretti and Etro to recreate some of the Taylor Swift The Eras Tour’s most iconic looks – many of which will have special significance to the cities the 13 new figures will call home.

“It feels a fitting celebration to give Swifties the chance to commemorate moments from this once-in-a-generation tour in a way that only Madame Tussauds can.”

Swift, 35, wrapped up her billion-dollar, record-breaking Eras Tour in December 2024 having started the mammoth string of dates in March 2023.

Last summer, she made history as the first solo artist to perform at London’s Wembley Stadium eight times on a single tour.

The Cruel Summer singer has been topping the charts for years and was crowned the global recording artist of the year for a fifth time by the IFPI earlier this year after breaking records and selling out arenas throughout 2024.

She has had 30 top 10 singles in the UK chart and 13 number one albums and has also won 14 Grammys.