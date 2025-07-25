Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce has shared 13 photos of the couple on his Instagram.

Although Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since 2023, Travis Kelce has for the first time posted photographs of him with Taylor on Instagram. The caption reads: “Had some adventures this offseason, kept it 💯.”

The photos include Taylor Swift’s brother Austin bonding with Travis on a fishing trip and eagle-eyed Swifties noticed that Travis' phone background is a photo of him with Taylor. In response to the photos, one fan wrote: “May a love like this find me,” whilst another said: “🥰 Trav giving all the swifties what they just needed 🫶🏼 impatiently waiting for that amazing wedding and the gorgeous babies to come 🙌🏼🙌🏼.”

In July 2023, NFL star Travis Kelce went to one of Taylor’s Eras Tour concerts and said: “If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”

Travis went on to say that “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows, because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings and went on to say that “She doesn’t meet anybody- or at least she didn;t want to meet me, so I took it personal.”

In September of the same year, sources revealed that Travis and Taylor were hanging out and she was spotted supporting him at an NFL game. The couple are then spotted holding hands following their surprise Saturday Night Life appearances in October.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship soon becomes serious and they celebrate the New Year together in 2023. In June of this year, they walked the red-carpet together for the first time at Tight End University. In May, they celebrated Mother’s Day with Travis’s family.

When did Taylor Swift date Matty Healy?

Taylor Swift reportedly met The 1975’s Matty Healy backstage at one of his concerts in 2014. On January 12, 2023, she made a surprise appearance during his show in London. In May 2023, he jetted from the Philippines to Nashville to attend one of her shows on her Eras tour.

The couple’s relationship comes to an end in June 2023 and a source told Entertainment Tonight that “They are both extremely busy and realised they’re not really compatible with one another.”

What has Denise Welch said about Taylor Swift on TV?

Matt Healy’s mother is Loose Women presenter Denise Welch. She appeared on Bravo TV’s Watch What Happens Live and was asked by host Andy Bravo about her reaction to Taylor releasing her Tortured Poets Department album in 2024. She said: “Obviously on pain of death can I talk about that episode, but being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad that I lost.”

When the audience gasped, Denise said: “Not that I have anything against her at all,” and also sadded that “It was just- it was tricky.”

“She - listen, you’re not allowed to say anything and then she writes a whole album about it.”

Denise Welch revealed that her son is “very happy with his amazing fiancée and said “So we’ve moved on.” Matty Healy is engaged to Gabbriette Bechtel, who was born Gabriella Bechtel in Orange County, California.