Megastar Taylor Swift was seen supporting her boyfriend Travis Kelce in Nashville.

To the delight of fans, Taylor Swift gave an impromptu performance in Nashville and judging by the reactions on TikTok, people went wild. Along with boyfriend Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift arrived at the event in a black SUV. The venue was the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville and the event was Travis Kelce’s Tight Ends & Friends Concert.

According to the Brooklyn Bowl website, “TIGHT ENDS & FRIENDS is back in Nashville for the second annual concert at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville. Be part of the TEU fun for a night featuring surprise musical guests and entertainment. Founded by George Kittle, Travis Kelce, and Greg Olsen, Tight End University is celebrating its fifth year of bringing Tight Ends from across the NFL together to elevate the position and give back to the community.”

Tight End University was founded by Travis Kelce along with George Kettle and Greg Olsen in 2021. It was created to bring the “Tight End community “together for an immersive three-day program.

“Over the course of the summit, attendees are able to bond, collaborate with, and learn amongst their peers while participating in a variety of activities including film study, on-field drills, recovery, rehabilitation, and more. In addition to current players, TEU also features several retired legends who provide attendees with the invaluable opportunity to learn from some of the best to ever play the game.”

At the concert, Taylor Swift sang her 2014 hit "Shake it Off" and said: “We would like to dedicate this to our favorite players who are going to play and these are the tight ends.”

A source told People magazine that “Taylor surprised the crowd by joining Kane Brown onstage for ‘Shake It Off.’ The crowd lost their minds! At the end of her performance she made sure to thank the band and gave each one of them a hug.”

On June 23, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce appeared at the Tight End University’s opening ceremony and the couple were seen in a video walking hand-in-hand into the event. The video of the couple was shared on Tight End University’s Instagram page and Taylor Swift wore a stunning checked green and white skirt and matching bralette top.

In response to the video, one fan wrote: “ cannot express enough how much I LOVE that Taylor didn't look at the cameras she looked at Travis looking at the cameras! Having his moment. Holy class act!!,” whilst another said: “I love how she is looking at him and putting all the attention towards him at his event😍.”