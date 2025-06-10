Swifties have been spun into a frenzy after fans spotted a major clue that Taylor Swift and her beau Travis Kelce may be secretly married.

Taylor, who recently regained ownership of her entire music catalogue, is currently taking time away from the spotlight after her huge, record-breaking Eras Tour wrapped up in December. She hasn’t been spotted at a public event since the Super Bowl in February, but fans think she may have been doing more than just relaxing in her downtime...

Pictures hit social media over the past week showing Taylor and her NFL beau Travis Kelce in attendance at the wedding of Chicago Bears player Cole Kmet and Emily Jarosz. Snaps showed Taylor, dressed in a blue, strapless Markarian dress, and Travis posing with guests as they celebrated the nuptials.

Fans have spotted a major clue that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have got married in secret after they were spotted attending a friend's wedding. | Getty Images

But it was a photograph from wedding planner Ellie Nottoli that set tongues wagging. She shared a post on her Instagram story that showed Taylor and Travis’ invitation that was addressed to ‘Taylor and Travis Kelce’ (and had them sitting on Table 13 as a nod to Taylor’s favourite number).

The snap has sent fans into a spiral. On X (formerly Twitter), Swifties shared their theories that the ‘Taylor and Travis Kelce’ moniker could be a major clue that the couple have tied the knot in secret.

One fan said: “It says Taylor and Travis Kelce. Did they get married and no one knew?” Another added: “Flipping tables because what do you mean Taylor is sharing Travis' last name.. Only married couple share the same last name. I'm just saying.”

However, other fans remain less convinced that Taylor and Travis are indeed married. One person said: “Idk who needs to hear this, but a random instagram account posting “taylor and travis kelce” does not mean they are married.”

Another suggested that the joint name picture was a publicity stunt by the wedding planner, adding: “Taylor & Travis coming online to see a wedding invitation they never received...”

As of yet, there is not official confirmation whether Taylor and Travis are married. The couple have been dating since 2023 and have regularly been linked to marriage rumours, that appear not to have come to fruition.

That hasn’t spotted fans hoping for happy news someday soon, but there is one issue that Swifties are united over. One fan said: “If Taylor and Travis do end up getting married, Travis better be taking Taylor’s last name I am NOT calling her Taylor Kelce.”