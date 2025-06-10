Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has been granted a temporary restraining order against a man who allegedly claim to have had a child with her.

Brian Jason Wagner, 45 from Colorado, has allegedly visited the home of Taylor Swift multiple times over the past year. He has also claimed to live with the Cruel Summer singer and has claimed that she is the mother of his son, according to court documents.

In a petition posted to Los Angeles Superior Court on June 6, Swift said that Wagner’s actions left her with “a fear of imminent harm” due to his repeated visits to her home and “concerning and threatening” communication with her staff.

She said: "I do not share publicly where I reside and have never shared my address or the location of my Los Angeles residence with Mr. Wagner. Therefore, the fact that Mr. Wagner has determined where I reside and visited the property several times, refusing to leave and claiming to need access, makes me fear for my safety and the safety of my family."

According to E! News, Taylor added: “Mr. Wagner made various statements about living at my property (not true), being in a relationship with me (not true), believing I am the mother of his son (not true), and needing to see me in person, all of which are untrue and disconnected from reality.”

She claimed that Wagner had “carrying a glass bottle that could have been used as a weapon” on at least one alleged visit to her home. Taylor also revealed that her team had looked into Wagner’s background and found that he had written letters to her while in prison, as well as being able to update his driver’s licence with her own address. He also allegedly sent “hundreds” of emails to her staff and attempted to divert her mail to his own home.

Taylor said in her petition: “I have no relationship with Mr. Wagner and I have never met nor communicated with him. The fact that both of these recent visits and Mr. Wagner’s inappropriate and threatening communications to my staff about me have escalated in recent weeks creates a fear of imminent harm.”

The court granted the singer a temporary restraining order against Wagner in Los angeles, which will prohibit him from visiting her home, place of work or vehicles.

Does Taylor Swift have children?

Taylor has been the subject of internet rumours concerning whether she is a mother or not for years now, however these remain unsubstantiated. There is no proof that Taylor, who is dating NFL star Travis Kelce, has children that she has been hiding from public.

However, fans have ran with theories in the past. Most recently, some fans thought that the Eras Tour star, 35, was pregnant after she stepped out with pal Selena Gomez for a night out in New York City. Taylor was clad in a black minidress that some people thought gave the appearance of her sporting a baby bump, but it was actually the angle of the photograph that meant that her dress blended into a black car in the background.

Taylor has been open in the past about her desire to have children someday. In 2012, she told Marie Claire: "I want a bunch of [children] running around, minimum four. I want to wait a while, but the idea of pouring everything you are into another person when you become a parent has always been amazing to me."

Taylor has even poked fun at speculation and pregnancy rumours in her music. In the song ‘But Daddy, I Love Him’ from her latest album The Tortured Poets Department, she sings: “I'm having his baby/ No, I'm not, but you should see your faces.”