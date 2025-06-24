Although there is no suggestion at present that Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz are involved romantically, they are certainly very good friends. Emma was seen cheering on Carlos at Queen’s Club and a source told The Sun that “Emma and Carlos friendship was the talk of Queens - people think there is something going on between them because they have such a spark.

“He was apparently seen at her hotel last week and on Thursday and Saturday, when Emma went to support him, Emma’s car arrived just minutes after Carlos got to Queens with his team.

“Inside they were seen laughing and joking with one another.

"They seem very happy and relaxed with each other”

This is not the first time Carlos and Emma have been linked together as she was seen watching his victory in the Wimbledon final last July. The pair were seen at the Billie Jean King Cup finals in Malaga in November of that year which sent fans into a frenzy when they saw the photo as it reignited rumours of a romance earlier that year. One fan said: "Better love story than Twilight," whilst another said: “They would make such a cute couple."

Carlos Alcaraz has been linked in the past to sports marketing and law graduate Maria Gonzalez Gimenez. Although she hailed from his hometown of Murcia, Carlos never confirmed whether he was in a relationship with her. However in early 2023 he did say he had been single for about 18 months which meant that he had been dating previously.

In August of this year, Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu will be teaming up in the mixed doubles at the US Open Mixed Doubles Championship in August.

Who are other famous tennis power couples?

The tennis power couple of the moment is Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur The couple did not make their relationship public until March 2021 and were first linked the year before.

In April 2024, the couple attended the Laureus World Sports Awards together and were photographed on the red carpet. Katie Boulter spoke to Tatler magazine about their relationship and said: "We sort of knew each other beforehand, but we’d never had a coffee or dinner or anything like that.”

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi married in 2001 and share two children together. In his memoir Open, Andre said: “I’ve had a crush on Steffi since I first saw her doing an interview on French TV,” and said: “I was thunderstruck, dazzled by her understated grace, her effortless beauty.”

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa have reportedly been dating for two years. The couple who are known as ‘Tsitsidosa’ arrived together in matching white outfits at the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid.

Back in the 1970s, it was all about the romance between Jimmy Connors and Chris Evert. When they both won Wimbledon singles titles in 1974, they were dubbed the “Lovebirds.”

Roger Federer met his now wife Mirka when they were both competing and representing Switzerland in tennis in the 2000 Olympics in Sydney.

Husband-and-wife Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina are both professional tennis players (Gael is from France and Elina is from Ukraine), they met in Paris and married in 2021. They share a daughter Skaï.

Lleyton Hewitt and Kim Clijsters were once considered tennis’s most high profile couple and were engaged to be married, they started dating in 2000. However, in 2004 they revealed their engagement was over and they had split up.

Tomas Machac and Kateřina Siniaková won a mixed doubles gold medal at the Paris Olympics but split up shortly before the tournament.

