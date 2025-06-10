As women’s tennis returned to Queen’s Club, Katie Boulter and Emma Raducanu won their first doubles match.

Women’s tennis is back at Queen’s club in London and to mark the return, Katie Boulter and Emma Raducanu beat China's Xinyu Jiang and Taiwan's Fang-Hsien Wu 6-4 6-2 in the opening round. Katie Boulter is currently facing Ajla Tomljanovic in the women’s singles.

After playing with Katie Boulter, Emma Raducanu said: "I was actually very nervous before the match," and added that"I don't know if you could tell, but, yeah, probably more nervous than the singles, because I just didn't necessarily know what to do.

Emma also said: "I'm really happy once we got out there, Katie made me feel so comfortable, and I'm just so pleased to get a win."

As Katie Boulter plays Ajla Tomljanovic at Queen's Club, is she still dating tennis player Alex de Minaur?

When it comes to Katie Boulter’s life outside of tennis, Katie Boulter is in a relationship with fellow tennis star Alex de Minaur. The couple did not make their relationship public until March 2021 and were first linked the year before.

In April 2024, the couple attended the Laureus World Sports Awards together and were photographed on the red carpet. Katie Boulter spoke to Tatler magazine about their relationship and said: "We sort of knew each other beforehand, but we’d never had a coffee or dinner or anything like that.”

She went on to say that “On the tennis tour you see a lot of people but you don't necessarily know them.” When Alex de Minaur asked Katie out in person in Australia, she told Tatler that “And that was the end for me.”

Katie Boulter recently took to Instagram to share photos of her and Alex de Minaur in Paris. In response to the photos, one fan said: “Most beautiful couple,” whilst another wrote: “Nice to see you two relaxing!”

Katie also shared a birthday tribute to Alex in honour of his birthday on February 17 and wrote: “Celebrating you today and everyday.” One fan wrote: “The cutest couple,” whilst another said: “my favourite tennis couple.”