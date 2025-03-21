The Apprentice star Baroness Karren Brady has said that a series of break-ins at her £6m home in Belgravia have left her unable to sleep.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The multi-million pound home of the businesswoman, located in central London, was targeted four times in just 16 hours by Gregory Adnane. The Sun reports that Adnane was handed an 18-month suspended sentence during a court hearing on Thursday, March 20 after admitting two counts of burglary and two count of theft.

The court heard that the burglar repeatedly broke into the basement of Baroness Brady’s home, swiping a designer Prada handbag, cycling tops, and amazon parcels worth more than £2,500 while the home was empty. Adnane is said to have launched the opportunistic theft after cycling past and spotting unattended parcels on the doorstep, before returning to access a store room filled with belongings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baroness Karren Brady has said that she no longer feels safe at her Belgravia home after it was targeted by the same burglar four times in 16 hours. | Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Baroness Brady told the court that the incident has left a “profound impact” on her and her family. The 55-year-old TV star said that herself, husband Paul Peschisolido, and their two children had become paranoid about noises near their home. In a statement written to the court, Baroness Brady said: "While some may view burglary as a crime against property, for me it has been a deeply disturbing violation of my personal space, security, and peace of mind.

"Since the burglary I have felt unsafe in my own home. Knowing that a stranger invaded my personal space, went through my belongings and had total disregard for my privacy has left me feeling vulnerable and unsettled.

"Before this crime I felt safe in my home. That feeling has now been shattered.

She added: "His repeated targeting of my property has changed the way I live my life. What used to feel like a safe and secure space now feels vulnerable. I am not comfortable being at home when I am on my own as I wake up at the slightest noise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have stepped up my security, I put the alarm on during the day, double-lock the doors and had security lights fitted at considerable cost to me."

Adnane was already serving a community order for a theft that took place days after Baroness Brady’s home was broken into, and has previous convictions for possession of cocaine and GBH. Judge David Tomlinson said that Adnane would have been jailed for two years had the case gone to trial, but instead he walked away with an 18-month suspended sentence, as well as 25 days rehabilitation and 100 hours of unpaid work.