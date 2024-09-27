Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Actor Jeremy Allen White appears to have taken his relationship with co-star Molly Gordon public.

The two actors, who portray love interests Carmy Berzatto and Claire Dunlap on the Emmy-winning show The Bear - available on Disney+ in the UK - were photographed sharing a passionate kiss next to Jeremy's car in Los Angeles.

White, 33, was seen embracing 28-year-old Molly as they seemed to be saying an emotional goodbye. Dressed casually in jeans, a yellow shirt, and a baseball cap, White then opened the car door for Gordon, who wore cream jeans, sneakers, and a pink jacket. Before parting, the on-screen lovers shared a real-life kiss.

Jeremy Allen White as Carmy in The Bear. | Disney+

This unexpected romance may indicate the end of Jeremy’s year-long relationship with 32-year-old singer-songwriter Rosalia. While neither White nor Rosalia have officially confirmed a split, the photos of him with Gordon suggest that he has moved on.

In July, Rosalia celebrated her birthday with a large party in Paris, where White was notably absent. The two were first linked at the end of 2023 after both had recently ended long-term relationships. Rosalia had broken off her engagement to Puerto Rican rapper Rauw Alejandro after three years together, while White’s wife, actress Addison Timlin, filed for divorce in May 2023. White and Timlin, who wed in 2019, share two daughters: five-year-old Ezer and three-year-old Dolores.

Earlier this month, White, who rose to fame playing Phillip 'Lip' Gallagher on the U.S. version of Shameless, won his second Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in The Bear.