The Beast has lost 10 stone with his new exercise regime - but says there has been a downside to it.

The Chase’s Mark Labbett looks completely different after losing more than 10 stone - but it’s not all been plain sailing. Known as the Beast on the ITV quiz show, he weighed 29 stone at his heaviest.

Appearing on ITV’s Loose Women yesterday (May 14) Labbett and his girlfriend Hayley Palmer talked about his body transformation. The pair currently only see each other once every three weeks, with Mark living in Sheffield and Hayley being based in Chelsea, London.

But Labbett has revealed a “downside” to his weight loss, linked to a health condition he was diagnosed with years ago.

He said: “I've been a fat boy but a strong fat boy. With the arthritis it is an early warning that I've really got to build my leg strength up. It's the one downside to losing all that weight. My legs used to be like tree trunks. They're not anymore.

“I'm not on those [weight loss] drugs but I'd happily take them if the doctors recommended it.”

Ahead of their anniversary, Hayley added: “We're actually going, it might be quite sad to some people but to us it's really special. We're going back to the bench - we sat on a bench on a beach a a year ago and I think it was where we first thought actually this could be something.