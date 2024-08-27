'The Sinnerman' Paul Sinha has spoken candidly about his health issues, including having heart bypass surgery.

The Chase star Paul Sinha has spoken candidly about having heart bypass surgery, after suffering from two heart attacks.

The quizmaster, also known as The Sinnerman, has been in hospital recovering from major life-saving surgery. The ITV star took to his X account (formerly Twitter) to share an update with his fans. To his 11,000 followers, he wrote: "My penultimate day in hospital post bypass surgery. It's 6pm, I'm trying to drift off to sleep. My hand is nestled in the loving hand of my husband."

He then added: "Two beds down a man has rung his wife, and she's on speaker phone. 'The odd thing is he's the one Chaser I've always hated.'" He later said that he had checked with his husband Olly Levy, whom he married in 2019, “many times” since to check that he didn’t dream what he thought he heard.

The post was met with many messages of support, as well as messages of concerns, so Sinha then said that he was remembering his surgery and subsequent recovery, which had actually happened around nine months ago. "Just to clarify. This happened last December," he said.

The 54-year-old, who is a professional quizzer, comedian, doctor and broadcaster, has only recently announced that he suffered two heart attacks at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival last August. He said that after suffering chest pains, he was taken to Edinburgh's Royal Infirmary where the pain subsided. He was treated and sent home so he continued to perform for a week and a half "while actively avoiding hills", according to an interview he gave earlier this week to The Telegraph.

His show, Pauly Bengali, was doing well throughout its run, but he suffered a second heart attack. This time he was seen by a cardiologist who said they recognised a "definitive cardiac event" and that he had probably had a small attack the first time.

He still continued to gig, and only had to cancel two shows. He even performed on the day he was discharged from hospital. He has now admitted, in the same Telegraph interview, that he “should have taken a massive break”.

Sinha has been diagnosed with many health conditions in recent years, but he remains upbeat and optimistic. Summarising his health, but also his achievements, he posted on X earlier today (Tuesday August 27): “2018 Type 2 Diabetes,,2019 Parkinson's, 2020 Proper life threatening early pandemic Covid, 2023 Two heart attacks and a coronary, bypass operation, 2024 I'm still here. Full comedy diary, still a Chaser, still quizzing, still plugging the memoir, still recording Perfect Pub Quiz.”

Sinha has been a Chaser on ITV show The Chase since 2011. He also has the nicknames The Smiling Assassin and Sarcasm in a Suit.