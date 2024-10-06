Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Suzie Fletcher, who is known as BBC show The Repair Shop’s leather and saddle expert, details her breakdown in her memoir titled ‘The Sun Over The Mountains.’

Before appearing on BBC’s The Repair Shop, Suzie Fletcher, 62, lived in the US for 22 years and this is where she met her husband, James Allen Baker, known as Rob. Tragically, Rob suddenly died of pancreatic cancer back in 2013 and this came as a shock to the couple as they didn’t know he was sick.

Suzie Fletcher had been married to Rob for 15 years when he passed away. Suzie returned to the UK and details how she felt in her memoir, ‘The Sun Over The Mountains.’ Suzie said:“I was travelling light but my heart was heavy. It's funny how we say someone has 'baggage' - I definitely did.”

Suzie Fletcher then recalled how she had a breakdown after filming The Repair Shop and said: “I don't think I realised just how laden down I'd become until I had a breakdown sometime after filming the first series of The Repair Shop. Even after experiencing moments of panic in the US, I didn't know what was happening.

BBC's Suzie Fletcher from The Repair Shop, reveals she had a breakdown after filming | BBC/Ricochet Ltd/Ruth Roxanne Board

“My body had been flooded with cortisol and adrenaline for so long that I had to retrain myself how to breathe and keep calm. It's taken time to rationalise what I've been through and even longer to repair the damage.”

Although she considered moving back to the US, Suzie remained in the UK after she was contacted by the production team of The Repair Shop to see if she would like to appear in another season of the BBC show.

In an interview with The Sun, Suzie Fletcher spoke about how The Repair shop is filmed and said:"They edit quite a lot out because I do lose it quite frequently.

"I’ll have tears rolling down my face. I get caught up in other people’s emotions so quickly. But I’ve stopped trying to hide it now because that’s just who I am - I embrace it.”

Suzie also revealed that “We are given the challenge of fixing the impossible, yet we never fail and touch wood we never will.”

She went on to say: "I personally still get very, very nervous because every time it’s the first time I’m working with that person.”