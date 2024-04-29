This Morning star Michelle Elman separates from fiance after wellness guru found out he cheated on her
and live on Freeview channel 276
A This Morning regular has revealed that she has separated from her fiance after finding out he had been cheating on her. Body confidence coach Michell Elman fought back tears on social media as she explained that her engagement to her boyfriend of three years lasted less than 24 hours.
Michelle, who had been single for eight years before meeting her partner in 2021, posted a picture on Instagram celebrating the proposal. But mere moments later, she received a message from another woman - with whom her boyfriend had been cheating on her with.
In the wake of the devestating news, Michelle updated her followers to say the engagement has been called off and the two have separated.
In a tearful post on Instagram, she said: “I don't know how to make this video so I'm just going to get into it. The last you heard from me I was engaged and I'm not anymore. The day I posted that engagement photo is the day I found out he had been cheating on me and one of the women he was cheating on me with actually followed me and that's how I found out.
“She's a lovely woman, and she didn't know, and you've got to love his taste in women. You've got to laugh. We're laughing and crying a lot over here."
“The main thing people say with cheating is 'did you know' and obviously not because I said yes to marrying him - if someone wants to actively deceive you they will. My own life coach says we never let a good crisis go to waste, and this is a crisis.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.