Donald Trump’s inauguration was attended by the biggest names in the tech world as well as former presidents and celebrities.

The inauguration of the American president took place on Monday January 2025. Donald Trump, 78, was joined by former presidents, celebrities and the biggest names in the technology industry.

Among the many famous faces were X owner Elon Musk, Amazon boss Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez as well as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Google boss Sundar Pichai, Apple Apple CEO Tim Cook and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew.

TikTok was banned in the United States since January 19, 2025, due to the US government's concerns over potential user data collection and influence operations by the government of the People's Republic of China.

However, President Trump has signed an executive order granting TikTok a 75-day extension to comply with a law that requires a sale or ban of the social media app.

Who is TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew?

Shou Zi Chew was born on 1 January 1983 in Singapore. He studied at the University College London in England. He graduated from the college in 2006 with a Bachelor of Science in economics. In 2010, he completed a Master of Business Administration degree at Harvard Business School and while there completed a summer internship at Facebook.

In March 2021, Shou Zi Chew joined ByteDance as its chief financial officer. He then went on to replace TikTok CEO Kevin A. Mayer.

Shou Zi Chew isn't the founder of the social media app. TikTok was originally created by Zhang Yiming who is the main cofounder of Chinese tech giant ByteDance, best known for TikTok.

Who is Shou Zi Chew married to and do they have kids?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Shou Zi Chew and Vivian Kao attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) | Getty Images for The Met Museum/

The TikTok CEO is married to Vivian Kao. They met while studying at Harvard Business School in 2008 and have two children. The couple were guest of honour at the Met Gala in 2024.

What is TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew’s net worth?

As of 2024 it was reported that Shou Zi Chew’s $200 million which is a small amount compared to Elon Musk ($433.9 billion)), Mark Zuckerberg ($211.8 billion) and Jeff Bezos ($239.4 billion).

