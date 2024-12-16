TikTok star Gordo Peruci shot dead with wife outside home in gang attack

16th Dec 2024, 11:37am
TikTok star Gordo Peruci, whose real name is Leovardo Asipuro Soto, was reportedly struck multiple times and died on the scene outside his home.

The shooting took place outside TikTok star Gordo Peruci’s home in Culiacán, north-western Mexico, at around 10pm on December 9. Gordo Peruci’s wife Brenda Félix was also shot and was rushed to hospital, but later died due to her injuries.

According to reports, aninvestigation into the killings of Gordo Peruci and Brenda Félix has begun, but at this stage, no arrests have been reported. Gordo Peruci had 970.3K followers on Instagram.

The Sun has reported that Gordo Peruci “gained fame for his collaborations with Marco Eduardo Castro Cárdenas, better known as Markitos Toys.

“Marco, who has 4.8m Instagram fans, has just announced that he has left his home city of Culiacán to hideout in Cuba after his businesses were allegedly attacked by a criminal gang, as reported by NeedToKnow.”

TikTok star Gordo Peruci reportedly leaves behind four children. Earlier this month, NationalWorld reported on another TikTok star who was tragically shot dead.

TikTok star Fedra Oded Gaxiola Orozco, 24, was reportedly killed in broad daylight while sitting in her black Mercedes Benz on Thursday (December 5). At the time of her death, she was parked outside of Hardcore Fitness Gym in the López Lucio neighbourhood of Tijuana, Mexico, when she was fatally wounded, according to local reports.

The killer of Fedra Oded Gaxiola Orozco, is said to have fled the scene. Although witnesses called the emergency services and an ambulance arrived to take Fedra to hospital, she could not be saved. TikTok star Orozco had more than 225,000 followers on Instagram and also 140,000 followers TikTok.

