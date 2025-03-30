Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Angela Ceccarelli has shared the tragic news that the twin boys she conceived have died.

TikToker Angela Ceccarelli has revealed the tragic news of the passing of her twin boys she conceived after a three year IVF journey. On March 27, Angela revealed that she had to be flown to Denver to see a doctor after a recent scan showed that she had ‘Twin-twin transfusion syndrome’ that had progressed to dangerous levels.

According to the NHS, “Twin-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS) affects identical twins who share a placenta (monochorionic). The risk is higher for MCDA twins, but it can happen in MCMA twins, too.

“It's caused by abnormal connecting blood vessels in the twins' placenta.This results in an imbalanced blood flow from 1 twin (known as the donor) to the other (recipient), leaving 1 baby with a greater blood volume than the other. TTTS affects 10 to 15% of monochorionic twins and can have serious consequences.”

The NHS recommends that you discuss your case with your doctor “as what works in one TTTS pregnancy may not be appropriate in another.”

TikToker Angela Ceccarelli has revealed she has lost the twin boys she conceived after IVF journey. Photo: angela_cecc/Instagram | angela_cecc/Instagram

Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson, who is expecting twins, recently revealed that she is experiencing a TTS pregnancy and shared an update on her Instagram three weeks ago.

After flying to Denver, Angela Ceccarelli gave an update on TikTok and said: “Update” followed by a broken heart emoji. She then revealed that “I lost the twins today. My water broke from the pressure of the extra fluid & we couldn’t perform the surgery. I went into labor soon after, delivered them & they passed away in my arms.”

Angela has been inundated with condolences, one fan wrote: “You do not owe us an update. My heart is with you and your babies, they are very very lucky to have you, sending love and light,” whilst another fan wrote: “I’m so sorry for your loss. All they ever knew was their mothers love.”

People magazine reported that this tragic update “comes three years after the travel blogger started undergoing in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatments in order to conceive a child with her husband. She shared her fertility story last month in a viral TikTok video saying she had started ‘to lose hope on ever becoming parents,’ when she found out she had ‘naturally conceived twins.”