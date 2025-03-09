Jesy Nelson and her partner Zion Foster | @jesynelson on Instagram

Jesy Nelson is undergoing an emergency procedure to save her unborn twins after being diagnosed with a potentially fatal condition.

The 33-year-old former Little Mix star recently revealed she has pre-twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome, a serious condition where abnormal blood vessel connections form in the placenta, preventing even blood flow between the babies. On social media, Jesy confirmed that doctors now need to perform an emergency procedure.

In an Instagram post alongside her partner Zion Foster, the singer shared: "Unfortunately, the symptoms have got worse so they now have to perform the procedure, which is obviously not what we wanted to happen - but it's necessary because it's going to give our babies the best chance of surviving.

"So we're just waiting to go in and we're just hoping and praying for the best, really. I feel absolutely gutted because I was really hoping we wouldn't be in this position. It's obviously really scary because there's so many things that can happen. Pray for us, please."

Jesy had previously opened up about the complications of her pregnancy, breaking down in tears as she explained how she had been undergoing ultrasound scans twice a week due to concerns for her unborn babies.

"We wanted to let you in on our journey of what we've been going through. So we are having identical twins, which is so exciting - we cannot believe it. But, unfortunately, there are complications that come with having identical twins," she shared in an emotional Instagram video.

"The type of twins we are having are called mono/di twins and so normally most twins will have two placentas that they feed off of. But when you have mono/di twins, that means your twins live off one placenta which can lead to lots of complications - one of them being one baby might take all the nutrients which, and it's really awful to say, but could lead to both babies dying."