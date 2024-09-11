A TikTok creator collapsed and died after finishing Disneyland’s ‘Halloween Half Marathon’.

Bobby Graves, 35, who created travel content on the platform, was seen clutching his chest as he crossed the finish line around 7am on Sunday (8 September), according to the Los Angeles Times. The marathon was being held as triple-digit temperatures gripped Southern California this past weekend. The high temperature on Sunday in Anaheim, where Disneyland is located, was 108 degrees Fahrenheit (42C), according to AccuWeather. Graves, who went by his middle name Caleb, expressed his concerns about running the race in the oppressive California heat, in a video posted a day before he died.

He said in the video: “I was outside for like 20 minutes walking my dog. Ten minutes later after I came back in, I just passed out.”

A TikTok creator collapsed and died after finishing Disneyland’s ‘Halloween Half Marathon’. (Photo: @calebgtravels on Instagram) | @calebgtravels on Instagram

Graves said he grew up in Texas and was used to being active in hot weather, but noted that “the UV exposure with the heat in Southern California is its own kind of beast,” and chalked up his reaction to “heat exhaustion.” He added: “I really hope I get through the race tomorrow morning.”

Graves loved the Disney parks and documented his travels there and elsewhere on his TikTok page, Calebgtravels. Anaheim Police Sgt. Matt Sutter told the LA Times that Graves had no known medical conditions and was an experienced long-distance runner who often offered his audience advice on marathons.

Earlier this year, Graves had travelled to Florida to participate in Disney World's full marathon and half marathon races. “We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss and our hearts are with Caleb’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” Disneyland Resort spokesperson Jessica Good told the LA Times.