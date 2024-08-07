A heartbroken TikToker has announced that his five-year-old daughter has died “unexpectedly”.

David Allen, aka ToTouchAnEmu, told his 1.2 million followers on Sunday (August 4) that his daughter Lily Grace Allen died in July.

The grieving 35-year-old, from Texas, United States, told American publication TMZ that his baby girl died at midnight on Saturday July 27 “in her sleep unexpectedly”.

Allen, who describes himself as a video creator online, posted two photos of Lily to his Instagram Stories and captioned them “Daddy will miss you forever baby.”

He also posted a video to his main page, detailing his devastation. He started his video by saying that welcoming his only child, who was born on Friday June 21, with wife Jessica Bird, who he affectionately calls Mrs Emu, was “the coolest thing I ever did”.

Concealing his eyes behind sunglasses, he went on to say: “I have cried every tear I can possibly cry I think. It's not easy. I don't wish this on anybody.”

TikToker David Allen, aka ToTouchAnEmu, with his daughter Lily Grace Allen who has died at the age of five weeks. Photo by Instagram/@totouchanemu. | Instagram/@totouchanemu

“I don't even really know what to say. I've waited a week to even mention it because I didn't know how to talk about it. So yeah I don't know what else to say. I just wanted to get it out there I guess.”

He asked fans to send donations to the Children's Medical Centre in Dallas in his late daughter’s name, if they wished. “Or just go hug your little one. Squeeze them tight for me,” he said.

The tot’s funeral was held yesterday (Tuesday August 6). Allen’s wife, who is a pharmacist, has not posted on her Instagram page since Lily’s birth.

Allen had turned the comments off on the video announcing Lily’s death. But, fans have left comments of condolence on previous posts he put out about his late daughter. One person said: “Rest in peace baby girl! Hearts out to the family!” Another simply posted a crying face emoji.