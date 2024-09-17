Tito Jackson: Death possibly linked to heart attack as police continue investigation into exact medical cause
The member of legendary music act The Jackson 5, and older brother of Michael Jackson, reportedly suffered a heart attack while driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma on September 15. He died aged 70.
According to his long-time manager and family friend, Steve Manning, who shared the information with Entertainment Tonight, the exact medical cause is still under investigation but the Gallup Police Department has provided more details about his death.
It said, on September 15, 2024, at 6.17pm local time, an officer was alerted to an individual needing medical attention near the American Heritage Plaza in Gallup, New Mexico.
The statement read:"The officer was alerted to an individual requiring medical attention and promptly requested an ambulance. The individual was subsequently transported to a local hospital in Gallup, NM, where he was pronounced dead."
The release confirmed that the deceased was 70-year-old Toriano "Tito" Jackson from Tulsa, Oklahoma. Detectives and the Office of the Medical Investigator were later called to the scene.
Jackson's three sons, TJ, Taryll, and Taj, issued a heartfelt statement on social media, mourning the loss of their father. The post included photos of his time with the Jackson 5 and as a devoted father. "It's with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us," it said.
"We are shocked, saddened, and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being. Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as 'Coach Tito,' or some know him as 'Poppa T.'"
The statement continued: "Investigators are actively interviewing witnesses and examining both physical and electronic records. The Department's understanding of the facts and circumstances may evolve as additional evidence is gathered and analyzed."
They ended their message with a tribute to their father: "Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously. It will forever be 'Tito Time' for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is 'Love One Another.' We love you, Pops." The note was signed by his sons: "Your boys, Taj, Taryll, and TJ."
As of yet, Janet Jackson has not made a public statement about her brother's passing.
